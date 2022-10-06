Allegations of cheating in Irish dancing competitions should be “fully investigated” to not risk “reputational harm” to Ireland, according to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

The Irish Independent revealed today Irish judges accused of ‘fixing’ competitions have been allowed to continue overseeing major competitions.

An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG) this week announced that it had appointed a former judge to oversee an investigation into the cheating allegations.

The Tánaiste has now intervened and said all allegations should be investigated properly to not risk reputational damage.

“It is very concerning, very worrying that anything like that would happen. And I do believe it needs to be properly investigated,” he said.

“It needs to be fully and thoroughly investigated so we can find out what the facts are and if people have been engaged in any wrongdoing, [they should be] held to account.”

The Minister for Enterprise said he would have to discuss with fellow ministers to assess if the Government has a “role” to intervene in the scandal.

“Potentially it could cause reputational harm but the solution is not to cover it up, it’s to deal with it and investigate it properly and hold people to account,” he said.

The prestigious CLRG has declined to clarify if judges accused of cheating will oversee upcoming competitions.

Families who have already paid hundreds and thousands of euro for flights, accommodation, costumes, wigs and entrance fees have been left in dismay, as they don’t know if their children will be dancing in a fair competition.

It is believed that in July, screenshots of text conversations were handed over to the CLRG.

In these texts, 12 Irish dance teachers were either asking for or offering to ‘fix’ competitions.

However, a number of the teachers named in the texts have since been allowed to go on and adjudicate in major and minor competitions.