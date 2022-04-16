‘All of them are conduits for homophobia’ – Mary McAleese says Irish churches need to reflect on their teachings

Former President Mary McAleese has accused religious institutions in Ireland of being “conduits for homophobia” and said they have questions to answer.

The former President said “regrettably” she believes leaders from all the major religious groups need reflect on their teachings.

"We also need to have the kind of debate about where does this hatred come from? What keeps it going? What fails to challenge it,” she told the Anton Savage Show on Newstalk.

"And I still think, regrettably, that in a country where religion plays a very, very, very big role and is a huge key influencer of attitudes, I think the churches - and I'm not just talking about the Catholic church, I'm talking about all the major denominations - because all of them are conduits for homophobia.

"They all have questions to ask about whether or not, and to what extent, they have been conduits for hatred".

Despite, calling Ireland a safe place to live, she said homophobia - and homophobes - are out there.

"It's out there, it's on the streets,” she said.

"When my son was married a couple of years ago - he's gay - when he and his husband got married, I was doing a homily at the wedding.

"I just made the point about how fortunate we are to live in a place where he and his partner, his husband, can walk the streets in relative safety.

"But knowing too that there's always the homophobe, there's always the hatred that can outcrop - but also knowing there are parts of the world he simply cannot visit."

Former President Mary McAleese added that despite progress in recent years, including the landmark Marriage Referendum, the issue of homophobia has “never gone away” in Ireland and more work is needed to address it.

Ms McAleese’s comments come as her son Justin McAleese has written an open letter in the Irish Independent called, “Open letter to young gay men: Being gay isn’t wrong, it’s not a choice, believe in yourself”.

In it, Justin McAleese urged gay men to embrace their sexuality and come out to family and friends.

He said: “The Ireland that you are coming out to is one that voted overwhelmingly for marriage equality. The Ireland that you are coming out to is one that loves you, will standby you and will accept you.

“You will feel lighter, you will be able to breathe and be yourself in a way that you haven’t since your early teens. Believe in yourself and be yourself.

“We are here for you.”