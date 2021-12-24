‘All I care about is making kids safer’ - Kildare fireman writes safety book for children

A Kildare fireman has been bowled over by the response to his fire safety book for children.

Johnny “Zippy” Edmonds (34) launched his new book ‘Get out Safely with Firefighter Zippy’ at the end of November.

Mr Edmonds, who is a native of Tallaght, has been living in Naas, Co Kildare for over 20 years and he joined the local fire service six years ago.

Since becoming a full-time firefighter, he has been heavily involved in educating school children in the Kildare region about the importance of fire safety.

This, coupled with his lifelong passion for writing and telling stories, lead to the creation of Firefighter Zippy.

“If your house goes on fire and if you see smoke alarms going off; it teaches children about the dos and don’ts and how to get out of the house safely.

“It’s an illustrated book, it’s short, it’s to the point, it gives out tips. If the children cannot read, they can look at the pictures in the book and they can see the dos and don’ts,” he added.

Mr Edmonds said while delivering the fire safety programme in schools he became worried by how little most children knew about fire safety.

His book is designed to address this by bringing children on a journey with a boy whose house goes on fire and who has to overcome various obstacles as he and his family safely leave the building.

Mr Edmonds said some of the key lessons in the book include what numbers to ring in case of an emergency, the importance of checking fire alarms regularly and not leaving electronics plugged in overnight and how to exit a burning building safely by staying low.

He said the book also contains a tips section with useful rhymes for children such as: “Candles, cookers, chargers and more can start a fire so never ignore.”

As part of the launch, Mr Edmonds has also set up dedicated social media accounts where children can learn more about fire safety.

He said he wanted to make sure that the fire safety message is getting across successfully and so far, children are very engaged.

“The website for the company I have started is quickthinkingkids.com. We are also on social media.

“My wife is helping me and we’re doing safety advice where I’m coming on and giving advice to children about all things fire brigade and all things fire safety,” Mr Edmonds explained.

He said adults and children can also send in questions and he will share his expertise with them.

Mr Edmonds is expanding the ‘quick-thinking kids’ concept to teach kids about what to do during all types of emergency situations.

He is due to release his second book in Spring about to contact the various emergency services.

“We go to calls where children are at home and something has happened to Mammy or Daddy or Nanny or Grandad and kids are left there. So, what do children do in that scenario? That’s what it’s about and then the third one is water safety.”

Mr Edmonds said the response to the book has “skyrocketed” in the last couple of weeks.

“And all I care about is making kids safer – I have three kids myself – making families safer, making homes safer and making sure that people know what to do in an emergency,” he added.