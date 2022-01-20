All healthcare workers ‘who risked their lives’ should be entitled to €1,000 Covid bonus – Sinn Fein

All healthcare workers who ‘risked their lives’ during the pandemic should be entitled to the €1,000 recognition payment, a Sinn Féin TD has said.

The Government is facing calls from home carers, pharmacy workers, frontline staff in private hospitals and other groups to be included in the scheme, which will see a tax-free bonus payment of €1,000 given to public frontline healthcare workers..

Cavan Monaghan TD Pauline Tully said that all healthcare workers, who felt they deserved it, should have their claim for the payment examined by the Government.

“I think anybody who thinks they have a claim to this payment should actually put forward their case to the Government and have them consider it,” she said.

She said that frontline workers who “did risk their lives in doing different work” should “put forward their claim to the Government”.

“I think all claims for this payment need to be considered by the Government very, very, very carefully.

“Everybody, who feels they have a claim, needs to put their claim to them.”

She especially called for the payment to be extended to family carers, who she said were not prioritised for PPE or the vaccine earlier in the pandemic.

“All frontline healthcare staff are deserving of it. They’ve had an immensely difficult two years but daily carers have also had an immensely difficult two years,” she said.

It is understood that GPs will be excluded from the scheme, however Deputy Tully said that consultants should be considered for the bonus payment.

She said: “GPs were paid quite considerably for the vaccine rollout so that has to be taken into account as well and they are private operators.

“Consultants in hospitals would have been more at risk because they would have been dealing with Covid patients face to face all of the time, whereas GPs were quite restrictive in how they saw patients.”