Aldi defends ‘light-hearted parody’ Christmas ad, as complaints made to standards authority

Aldi has defended its 2022 Christmas advert after Ireland’s advertising authority received a number of complaints about it.

The German supermarket chain released the animated commercial last week, but it has received criticism from some members of the public who argue that parts of it are inappropriate.

In the same way as Macaulay Culkin was forgotten in the blockbuster Christmas film Home Alone, Aldi’s parody advert starts with a carrot named “Kevin” who has been left behind, as his family takes a trip to Paris.

As “Kevin the Carrot” is relaxing at home, he is interrupted by what he thinks is an intruder who is trying to break it.

He springs into action and repels the would-be burglar – who it turns out is Santa Claus – with “traps he carefully planned” and a blazing arrow that he lights from a flaming Christmas pudding.

However, in his haste Kevin electrocutes himself and then ziplines out a second-floor window, before ultimately landing headfirst and getting stuck just below a snowman’s midriff.

Jutting out of the snowman's waist, Kevin frees himself when he is greeted by a somewhat dishevelled looking Santa and his relieved family.

In a statement issued to Independent.ie, the Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland (ASAI) said: “The ASAI has received 18 complaints in relation to this advert. The complaints are currently being assessed. While the ASAI will comment generally on the rules contained in the Code, we don’t comment on the detail of any identified advertising while the material is under assessment. Further details on the complaint’s procedure are set out on the website.”

While the ASAI could not reveal the details of the 18 complaints, some people in Ireland and the UK have taken to social media recently and complained that it is inappropriate.

In particular many complaints made reference to the specific area of the snowman where Kevin the Carrot was stuck.

The Aldi commercial pokes fun at Kevin’s unfortunate positioning saying: “He made a hasty exit to become a snowman’s… nose?”

One woman who voiced her concerns with Aldi Ireland on Twitter wrote: “I'm no prude, but the @Aldi_Ireland Christmas ad, which is aimed at children, seems waaaaay off this year.”

In a statement issued to Independent.ie, a spokesperson for Aldi Ireland said: “Our Christmas advert is a light-hearted parody of a classic Christmas film, which has proved overwhelmingly popular with Kevin’s loyal fan base.”

Meanwhile, the commercial has also received praise on the social media platform.

As Kevin the Carrot’s family is walking through the airport in the commercial, one of his siblings makes a donation at a Barnardos stand.

The advert later includes a banner which states that Aldi aims to raise €1m for the Irish children’s charity, while a second text insert includes the web address where members of the public can make donations to Barnardos.

A spokesperson for Barnardos told Independent.ie that: “The Aldi Christmas ad is a wholly Aldi owned production. As our charity partner, Aldi is highlighting Barnardos call for much needed donations this Christmas.”

The advert was official launched on Irish televisions on November 10 and it’s the seventh year that Kevin the Carrot has starred in the company’s Christmas commercials.

Speaking ahead of the ad's launch, Aldi Ireland Marketing Director, Rita Kirwan said: “This year’s ad pays homage to a beloved Christmas family classic that is sure to entertain film fans – and we reckon it’s our best yet! Over the last seven years, Kevin has become part and parcel of the festive season here in Ireland, and we’re confident that his performance this year will have Irish viewers shouting, ‘Kevin!’”

Aldi has also launched a range of “Kevin & Co plush toys” which went on sale on Thursday. The range includes a Kevin doll, and Christmas tree decorations.

Aldi Ireland is encouraging customers to share their images of Kevin the Carrot on its Twitter page, to be in with a chance of winning “this year's full collection for free”.

There was such a demand for the toys in the UK, that over 70,000 shoppers queued online yesterday, while hundreds more waited for the doors to open at Aldi stores.