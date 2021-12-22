Aladdin panto at The National Stadium cancelled for remainder of Christmas season

Organisers have cancelled the Aladdin panto at the National Stadium in Dublin for the rest of the Christmas season due to a Covid outbreak.

The organisers said they were “absolutely devastated” to have to cancel the remainder of this year’s shows due to further Covid-19 complications.

The production starred Jake Carter as Aladdin and Ireland AM’s Alan Hughes as Sammy Sausages.

Earlier this week the show was forced to cancel dates due to a Covid outbreak backstage but it was anticipated the shows would be rescheduled. However now “further Covid-19 complications” have meant the show is unable to continue.

“We apologise wholeheartedly for any inconvenience and upset as we understand just how much our panto means to our loyal audience,” the team behind the show said in a statement.

“We have tried everything in our power to keep going but we now accept that this is impossible. We are heartbroken as our cast and crew are eager to deliver our fabulous show to all our panto fans.

“We have a duty of care to our cast, crew and of course you, our loyal audience, that we take very seriously. Please know this was not an easy decision and is beyond our control.

“We appreciate your continued support and we say tanx (sic) a thousand and happy Christmas.”

Organisers asked the public to be patient and bear with them and they be in touch with all ticketholders in the coming days regarding bookings.