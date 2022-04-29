AIB warns customers innocent taxi drivers being used to deliver cards in new scam

AIB has warned its customers that it will never ask for a bank card back, following reports of a scam that fraudsters are carrying out involving innocent taxi drivers.

In an email sent to its customers today, the bank said: “This may sound like a strange idea, but it shows the lengths fraudsters will go to get their hands on your card.

“We've heard about cases where a fraudster, pretending to be from AIB, calls or texts you to tell you your card details are already in the wrong hands of criminals, and we (AIB) have arranged for a taxi to collect your card from you.”

The bank said a “genuine taxi” then arrives, collects the card, and “innocently delivers” it into the hands of a “real criminal” who can then access the money in the account.

AIB said while its representatives may call customers about suspicious activity on a card, they will “never ask you for your card back”.

The statement added: We will never send a taxi to collect the card. We will never ask you to click on a link. If you get a call about suspicious activity on your card and the call sounds strange in any way, just hang up. You can also freeze your card or cancel it online.

“Never hand over your bank card to a third party and never give away your pin number, one-time codes, or online banking details/passwords.”

It comes as earlier this month, the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) warned the public about a fraud ring which is targeting bank accounts, “using third parties to enable the fraud”.

The GNECB said the fraud occurs when fraudsters send out SMS/Texts with a link to what appears to be a genuine bank website. The SMS/Text appears to be from a bank and the initials of the bank are included in the link to make it appear genuine.

When the victim clicks on the link and enters their personal details, the fraudster monitors the log in, and recovers their personal details, the log in number and password/code.

They then call the victim, pretending to be from the fraud department of the bank and convince them that their account is compromised and that their bank card is required by the bank for “forensic testing” or some other reason.

The fraudster tells the victim that the bank will send out a third party to collect the card. The victim is advised to put the card in an envelope and write the pin number on the outside. They must then hand it to the third party on arrival.

The fraudster frequently calls the victim as the third party arrives to encourage the handover of the envelope. The innocent third party may have also been contacted via an app or other social media to collect the envelope from the victim and to deliver it to an agreed location, usually near a bank. They will be met by a person on foot who will take possession of the card.

The card is then used to withdraw cash and to transfer funds out of the victim’s account. Gardaí said the fraud has resulted in the theft of “very significant sums of money” from victim bank accounts.

The GNECB said members of the public should: “Never click on links in an unsolicited text message, never give away your Pin number or one-time codes, or online banking details/passwords - your bank will never ask for these details, never act on advice or instruction received from during an unsolicited call, never download an app on the instruction from an unsolicited call, never hand over your Bank Card to a third party.”