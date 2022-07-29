The chief executive officer of AIB has reassured customers that existing bank services will continue to operate as normal and said the bank will not “run ahead” of its customers again.

Colin Hunt guaranteed that 170 branches will be maintained within the AIB network, for the duration of his post at least.

The bank was working on controversial plans to remove cash-handling facilities from 70 branches but decided against the change following public and political uproar across the country.

Mr Hunt said the proposal has been withdrawn and will not be revisited.

“This was a proposal that the bank had developed, and we made a mistake, we had very strong negative feedback from our customers. They contacted us through email, through mail, by telephone and made it clear that they did not want this to happen,” he said.

“We heard feedback, we listened to it, we acted on it, and we reversed that plan, we’ve withdrawn that proposal, it’s off the agenda and branch services will continue as they exist today.

“AIB is a publicly listed company and all our communications with our shareholders are governed by various rules, we have formal arrangements for engagement with the Department of Finance and we complied with that.”

Mr Hunt said the plan was all about seeking to “future proof” the branch network and maintain “a strong physical presence in communities”.

“I’m not in the business today of trying to spread blame or dodge responsibility, this was the bank’s proposal which we announced. We gave a lot of thought to the initial proposal which was all about seeking to future proof our branch network,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“We would have had very heavy engagement with An Post in advance of the announcement but look we got it wrong, we made a mistake and within three days we reversed course, we withdrew the proposal and I want to reassure our customers that existing branch services will continue as they are today.

“This plan was all about keeping the branches open, it was all about maintaining a strong physical presence in communities. It was all about keeping AIB staff in the communities that we serve. The plan is withdrawn, it is not going to be revisited.

“In 2030 will banking services look different? I think it is inevitable that they will but the lesson for us in this is that we moved far too far, far too fast and we’re not going to run ahead of our customers again.

“The branch services as they’re constituted today remain in place, I can give you that guarantee today.”