AIB customers are experiencing “technical difficulties” while trying to use internet banking and app services.

The bank said its credit card services team is experiencing a “higher than normal volume” of calls at the moment as customers reported having to wait on hold for up to an hour.

Many people took to social media to express their frustration with the banking service as they were unable to make transactions on Thursday afternoon.

In a statement online, AIB apologised for the inconvenience and said: “AIB Internet Banking & the Mobile Banking app are currently experiencing technical difficulties. The issue is also affecting card eCommerce transactions that require Strong Customer Authentication.”

“Our team are working hard to resolve this, so we do not have a timeframe just yet. We are working to resolve the matter and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Some customers said they were unable to access their account online or use the verification feature to log in.

Other users also said they were unable to transfer funds to their Revolut account as a result.

One Twitter user wrote: "Is there a problem with the @AIBIreland app? Cannot book or pay for any online services. Verified by Visa process not working. Push notifications are on.”

A second user said: "@AIBIreland.. you mobile app and web services are down for 1 hr already! We live in 2022 how can this happen?? Shocking."

While another user wrote: "@AskAIB Are there issues with the AIB banking App? Have tried 5 times now to log in and keep getting a login timeout message."

Independent.ie has reached out to AIB and is awaiting response.