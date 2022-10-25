Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue says EU sanctions do not apply to Russian fertiliser as shipment due to arrive in Ireland

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has said EU sanctions against Russia do not apply to fertiliser as a shipment is due to arrive in Ireland in the coming days.

He said he would be “happy” to meet with officials from the Ukrainian Embassy to discuss the shipment.

The Farming Independent reported today the Ukrainian Embassy is set to invite the minister for a meeting.

The Department of Agriculture said it is aware of the shipment but the minister previously declined to weigh in on the issue.

Mr McConalogue has now broken his silence, saying he would be happy to meet with officials from the Ukrainian Embassy.

He said Russian fertiliser is not covered by EU sanctions.

“I would certainly be happy to meet, absolutely and just to say sanctions don’t apply to fertiliser,” he said.

“The application of sanctions is something we take very seriously, we’ve worked with our EU partners to take it very seriously as well and it’s a really important measure in terms of making it absolutely clear to Russia.

“We have applied the sanctions strongly, the sanctions don’t apply to fertiliser so that’s why fertiliser is allowed.”

Mr McConalogue said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is “absolutely unacceptable”.

The European Commission also confirmed that EU sanctions do not target Russian agricultural and food products, including wheat and fertilisers.

Nitrogen and phosphorus fertilisers from Russia account for 85pc of the EU market.