Ageism behind decisions that had devastating impact on elderly during pandemic, campaigners say

The pandemic created a nightmare scenario for many older people who were disproportionately impacted during the lockdown and will struggle to return to their pre-pandemic lives, according to a hard-hitting report from the Alliance of Age Sector NGOs.

The alliance includes seven charities and organisations representing older people, including Alone, Age Active Retirement Ireland and Age and Opportunity, which today released a new study called “Telling It Like It Is.”

Described as “an unfiltered account of older people’s lived experiences during Covid-19” the alliance captured the views of thousands of older people in Ireland through surveys, focus groups and frank discussions about how the Covid-19 crisis impacted their lives.

And the findings make grim reading.

Not only did older people die disproportionately from the virus itself compared with younger age cohorts, many felt that their “end-of-life wishes were not sought or honoured”.

They also experienced bereavement more than other age cohorts with friends, family and spouses succumbing to the virus while restrictions on funerals and bereavement supports “caused deep distress that will reverberate for a long time,” according to the report.

Many people felt that their independence and ability to make their own decisions was reduced more than others while what they believed an underlying sense of ageism was heightened to the point where they felt their existence had been “cancelled.”

The restrictions on visits to nursing homes and care homes, while justified, caused much distress to them while those who lived in their own homes during the lockdown felt “frightened into isolation, which weighed particularly hard on those who live alone.”

Many also experienced a deep sense of frustration that “precious time (was) lost which cannot be regained.”

One respondent said: “I never felt old until this year. Now I am made to feel my age as vulnerable and dependent,” while another stated: “I can’t meet my friends, I can’t go to the beach, I’m tied to the house. Loneliness and isolation. It’s cruel.” “We can’t do anything. We are locked up! Locked in! Locked out!,” said another respondent.

Irish Senior Citizens Parliament CEO Sue Shaw said: “The pandemic affected everybody in different ways, and of course public health actions needed to be taken to protect health and lives were saved. However, this account shows that for most older people the negative effects of the pandemic restrictions were very significant, wide-reaching and diminished their role in society. It took away older people’s right to make their own decisions.”

“While public health authorities were operating in very difficult and uncertain circumstances, we need to face up to the fact that some of the strategies used to deal with Covid impacted very negatively on many of the other social determinants of older people’s health and wellbeing by isolating so many from the people, activities, services and supports that make life positive and worth living These side-effects – loss of confidence and capacity, loneliness, isolation, anxiety, depression – were very harmful,” she said.

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland CEO Pat McLoughlin said the report highlights how many older people believe that their experience of living through Covid-19 could have been less extreme if there had been more consideration of how pandemic measures would impact them – and more meaningful consultation.

“It shows that ageism was lurking behind many of the decisions that were made. Older people loathed the word ‘cocooning’ – as fundamentally ageist. People’s health deteriorated as non-Covid health services were cut back and there were less opportunities for exercise. Not surprisingly, the incidence of depression rose,” he said.

“There seemed to be little consultation with older people or with NGOs. More comprehensive consideration of how pandemic measures might impact on older people would have helped to avoid the kinds of unintended consequences reported in ‘Telling It Like It Is’.”

Meanwhile, Ms Shaw said that regaining the positive role of older people in Irish society should be a priority for Government as it plans the recovery phase of the crisis, with “a coherent system of supports so that older people can stay in their own homes to the end of life as that is what most want to do.”

“What older people want are connection, friendship, dignity, choice and support – ordinary aspects just like everybody else, “ she said.