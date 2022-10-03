After latest fatal shooting in Belfast one does wonder when will this be stopped

The murder of Sean Fox in the heart of west Belfast would have seemed shocking just a few short years ago.

However, since 2018 there have been a number of similar murders in the west of the city carried out with a same modus operandi to that of the murder of Mr Fox.

Donegal Celtic social club sits close to the football ground on the Suffolk Road in west Belfast, known locally as just the DC.

The club is the kind of place where regulars gather to watch the football and enjoy a pint afterwards, and everyone knows each others names.

Sunday afternoon is a busy time and it was in this seemingly normal weekend afternoon that terror struck.

Read More

Eyewitnesses say that two masked gunmen entered the premises, walked calmly towards where Mr Fox was sitting with friends and shot him numerous times in the head.

He stood no chance of survival, while there were trained first aiders on the premises his injuries were catastrophic, his death almost instant.

Mr Fox was a close friend of Jim JD Donegan, who suffered a similar fate in 2018, when a lone gunman walked calmly towards him and shot him numerous times in the head, again killing him instantly.

So close where the two men that Mr Fox had been living in Donegan’s flash Lisburn home and was running his car business which it was claimed at the time was a front for organised criminal activity.

Police have not stated what they believe was the motive for his murder, but sources say he was aware he was under threat for some time and had mentioned this to close friends.

While he was aware about the threat to his life, he continued to keep his usual routine of meeting friends in the DC for a few pints on a Sunday.

After shooting him the gunmen made off on foot before disappearing into the rabbit warren of streets that make up the nearby Lenadoon estate.

The murder of people alleged to be involved in criminality is not new in Northern Ireland.

During the conflict all paramilitary groups, republican and loyalist, used violent summary justice as a form of population control.

In some areas of Northern Ireland alleged criminality was not dealt with by the RUC but by local paramilitary units.

Direct Action Against Drugs, a cover name used by the IRA engaged in a period of what was called at the time “housekeeping” shooting dead a number of major drug dealers before the IRA called a ceasefire.

In more recent years the group Action Against Drugs, based in the New Lodge area of north Belfast and Republican Action Against Drugs operating out of the Creggan area of Derry have carried out shootings under the guise of ‘protecting’ the community from criminality.

However, the murders of criminals Donegan, Warren Crossan and Mark Hall have never been claimed by any group or organisation.

It seems unlikely that the killing of Sean Fox will be claimed and yet it follows a similar pattern to previous murders known to be carried out by the same pair of gunmen.

Former dissidents Kieran Wylie and Danny McLean were murdered in similar fashion.

While there have been numerous arrests of the same handful of usual suspects no one has been charged with any of the six murders that have taken place since 2018.

It raises questions about how much of a grip the PSNI have on the situation.

An interested observer would be justified in asking are the masked men who hand out deadly justice at the end of the barrel of gun above the law?

Or is their ‘no claim no blame’ method of operating helping them to evade justice and if so who is next on their hit list?