After Anglo’s downfall: what does the future hold for the former titans of Irish banking who fell from grace?

Back in their Celtic Tiger heyday, the two leading figures at Anglo Irish Bank, David Drumm and Seán FitzPatrick, were feted as heroes in the world of high finance in Dublin.

Those who encountered them at business meetings remember the pair as gung-ho, “hail-fellow-well-met” types.

Occasionally FitzPatrick might offer a financial tip, as he moved smoothly through social gatherings.

By the time of the crash, Drumm had taken over from FitzPatrick as chief executive of the bank and Seánie, as he was known, slid effortlessly into the role of chairman.

At a lavish retirement party in the Four Seasons Hotel in early 2005, when the boom had never been boomier and the champagne had never been bubblier, the big names of the Dublin business community gathered to celebrate FitzPatrick’s achievements. Among them were Denis O’Brien, Dermot Desmond, financier to the stars Derek Quinlan and the developer Bernard McNamara.

The then European commissioner and former finance minister Charlie McCreevy delivered a recorded video message, Oscars-style.

At the time, Seánie was feted as “the greatest banker of his generation”.

“This is, of course, primarily a celebration of one man’s extraordinary career,” the outgoing chairman Peter Murray told the adoring throng. “But it is also a celebration of what you, the employees, the customers, advisers and generally the friends of Anglo have achieved in building the greatest Irish business story of the past 20 years.”

Another speaker said of Seánie: “He was able to turn an awful lot of ordinary people into wealthy people and you can ask no more than that.”

When the time came for FitzPatrick to speak, he said: “The real thing in life was not to be bright; it was to be lucky. I was lucky. I was lucky in many facets of my life”.

FitzPatrick described his career as a “great voyage”, but perhaps he had just been lucky until that point.

Drumm was the anointed successor, the protégé who had earned fortunes for the bank, winning customers as head of the bank’s American operation.

In the book The FitzPatrick Tapes by Tom Lyons and Brian Carey, FitzPatrick explained why Drumm, who worked in lending, had been chosen ahead of the man tipped for the job, Tiarnan O’Mahoney from the bank’s treasury department.

“The bank was about lending,” FitzPatrick said. He used a soccer analogy to outline the difference between treasury and lending.

“Treasury was about full-backs, centre-halfs, goalkeepers and wing-halfs,” he said. “The lending guys were all about [being star forwards like] Lionel Messi. They were all strikers. They were the pop stars. They were the guys who were making the f***ing money. They didn’t worry about how the money was got to give to them.”

In other words, the stars were the risk takers who lent billions of euro to property developers, and Drumm fitted the bill as the Messi of the operation.

But with this risk-taking mentality dominant, in less than four years the bank run by FitzPatrick and Drumm had collapsed and the Irish economy came down with it.

The bank’s lenders had poured billions into property development at home and abroad, and the bubble inevitably burst.

When they collapsed, Anglo Irish Bank and the Irish Nationwide Building Society were merged into the IBRC and the cost of the bailout of the two institutions to the State has been estimated at €36.4bn — or €7,583 per head of population.

Signage from the Anglo Irish Bank headquarters in St Stephen's Green, Dublin is removed.Photo by Damien Eagers

Signage from the Anglo Irish Bank headquarters in St Stephen's Green, Dublin is removed.Photo by Damien Eagers

FitzPatrick resigned as chairman in ignominy. The word “disgraced” was routinely affixed to his name. Early on in the crash, he became a lightning rod for public anger.

Drumm, who fled to the United States, was the biggest name of three Anglo executives to end up in jail after the bank’s collapse.

FitzPatrick was ultimately acquitted of all charges against him at the Dublin Central Criminal Court, but he was later fined €25,000 and banned from practising as an accountant at a professional tribunal.

Before a Chartered Accountants Ireland disciplinary tribunal, he accepted he had violated the profession’s standards through “the concealment of loans”.

This week, Drumm was the last man of four executives convicted of offences arising out of the crash to be released from jail, perhaps closing a tumultuous chapter in our history.

Many observers might have paused to wonder why more of the bankers from the Celtic Tiger era were not called to account in a similar fashion.

Brian Lucey, professor of finance at Trinity College, has a simple answer: “Stupidity is not a crime.

“Lots of people did lots of stupid things in the period from 2005 to 2009. That went from individuals taking out €50,000 loans when they came through the door, to economists, journalists and analysts who didn’t call the ball as clearly as we could have, and politicians who didn’t say it was time to cool our jets.”

He adds: “It is understandable that people wanted heads on pikes, but legally the bar for culpability was very high.”

So how have the two driving forces behind Anglo Irish Bank fared since it all went belly up, and what does the future hold?

Drumm may have made a terrible mistake in heading to the US in 2009, not long after Anglo hit the rocks.

Perhaps the man from Skerries hoped that he could recreate his former life in Massachusetts, the scene of his triumphs as a young Anglo executive. By the time of the crash, Drumm had bought a luxurious mansion with a swimming pool on Cape Cod overlooking Nantucket Sound.

The Drumms spent $300,000 (€275,000) on “furniture, window treatments and carpets” at their new mansion in 2008. Copying the style of Charles Haughey, he installed an Irish pub in the basement.

The clouds were already darkening by the late summer of 2008, but Drumm remained outwardly bullish.

The Anglo boss emailed an invitation to staff inviting them to his ‘Back to School Doombuster Party’ at the Mansion House in Dublin on September 5.

The message, which conjured up the spirit of musicians playing on the sinking Titanic, read: “Dear colleague, The stock markets are down. They say the economy is in recession. The holidays are over. This is Anglo so there is only one thing to do — party.”

Comical exchange

Within months he had put his Malahide home up for sale and moved lock, stock and barrel to the US with his family. But he could not escape his past.

On Drumm’s daughter’s 15th birthday, Charlie Bird turned up to question him about the Anglo debacle, and in a comical exchange through a letterbox, captured on RTÉ News, the exiled banker was heard imploring the persistent reporter to “show some respect”.

Drumm later moved on to another home in Wellesley and his daughters were enrolled in an expensive Catholic private school.

But ultimately the American sojourn prolonged his difficulties and he was embroiled in legal disputes, and eventually incarcerated as he faced the prospect of extradition.

At one stage, he was held in solitary confinement in his cell for 23 hours a day at a high-security jail in Boston, and only allowed out into a yard covered in a steel net. He would spend that hour every day running across the prison yard.

Former CEO of Anglo Irish Bank David Drumm (centre) leaves the Dublin District Court in 2016 after a hearing

Former CEO of Anglo Irish Bank David Drumm (centre) leaves the Dublin District Court in 2016 after a hearing

He would eventually be convicted in Dublin in 2018 of conspiring to defraud by dishonestly creating the impression Anglo’s customer deposits were €7.2bn larger than they really were. It looked like he was facing another harsh stint in jail.

The prosecution had described his actions as a “massive con”, and the judge said they were “grossly reprehensible”.

His six-year sentence was the stiffest imposed for a banking-related offence in Irish history, and he started his term as prisoner number 102640 in Mountjoy Prison.

But when he was moved to Loughan House over two years ago, he found a regime that was a world away from his draconian experience in Boston. He has been released after serving just two years and seven months inside.

Visitors to Loughan House “open centre” do not even pass security gates on the way in. Although the movement of prisoners around the facility has been more restricted because of the pandemic, inmates live in private rooms, not cells, and have their own keys.

'Open centre': The farm at Loughan House prison where Drumm helped out. Photo by Lorraine Teevan

'Open centre': The farm at Loughan House prison where Drumm helped out. Photo by Lorraine Teevan

Drumm stayed in a compound called Pine Lodge, which is equipped with a library, and residents were recently given access to Netflix.

One local woman, who has visited regularly, says: “I was amazed when I went up there first, because it is like a holiday camp. My dad used to always say that he would love to go up there for a couple of weeks for a break.”

The prison has its own public café, where prisoners can learn to become baristas. Drumm worked on the farm, which has reared cows for the charity Bóthar.

Prisoners grow vegetables in polytunnels and play football on the artificial pitch at the correctional facility housed in a former seminary.

During his two-year detention at the low-security prison, he is reported to have befriended other inmates, including a former jockey serving time for murder.

As with FitzPatrick, his fortune may now be a fraction of what it might have been, but it is most unlikely that he will be on his uppers. “The kind of wealth these people have held on to is still a world away from how ordinary people live,” said one financial analyst.

Drumm still has access to a €4.4m pension pot from his time in Anglo.

Marital property has been a huge a lifesaver for bankrupt bankers and developers, enabling families to keep substantial assets in a spouse’s name.

In 2016, when the family returned from their exile in the US, Drumm’s wife Lorraine bought a seafront home in Skerries for €418,000 without a mortgage, and that is likely to be his bolthole for the foreseeable future.

It seems unlikely that her husband will be able to reinvent himself in a similar fashion to Nick Leeson, the British “rogue trader” who brought down Barings Bank in the 1990s. After serving a prison term, he settled in Galway, working as a commercial manager at Galway United, giving talks and even taking part in Celebrity Big Brother.

Another notorious rogue trader John Rusnak, who worked for an American subsidiary of AIB, found God in jail and went into the laundry business after his release.

As the man at the helm at Anglo Irish Bank, who is associated in the public mind with Ireland’s financial collapse, Drumm is more likely to take on a low-key role.

He has shown some remorse about what happened. But his reputation was tarnished, particularly when the Anglo Tapes were revealed by the Irish Independent in 2013. A certain macho attitude came across in taped recordings of conversations from 2008 when he joked about punching the then finance minister Brian Lenihan and urged a colleague to “get the f**kin’ money in”.

Anglo Tapes. The Irish Independent front cover from June 24, 2013

Anglo Tapes. The Irish Independent front cover from June 24, 2013

Two other Anglo executives, head of capital markets John Bowe and finance director William McAteer, were jailed for conspiring to defraud by setting up a €7.2bn circular scheme to bolster Anglo’s balance sheet with the intention of misleading investors.

Denis Casey, former chief executive of Irish Life & Permanent, was also given a prison sentence for his part in the same scheme.

Since leaving Anglo, Bowe is reported to have worked as a consultant, while after his resignation from IL&P, Casey qualified as a barrister specialising in banking and finance.

Having been acquitted of all criminal offences relating to the collapse of Anglo, FitzPatrick has kept a much lower profile in recent years.

Residents on his home patch, Greystones in Co Wicklow, say he is hardly ever seen around the town. Apart from a trip to the Euro 2012 football championships with his friend Denis O’Brien, the odd golf game and his court appearance, he has rarely been spotted in public.

He was declared bankrupt in 2010 with debts of €147m, but unlike Drumm, FitzPatrick has managed to stay put in the same home in the upper-crust Burnaby area of Greystones since the crash. In 2019, his wife Catriona spent €430,000 buying her husband’s share in their family home from his bankruptcy trustee, ensuring that it remains in the family’s possession.

Although FitzPatrick was discharged from bankruptcy in 2014, assets that had not already been sold to pay off creditors remained under the control of the bankruptcy trustee Christopher Lehane.

In 2019, FitzPatrick told the High Court he had a €22m pension when he stepped down as Anglo chief executive in 2005. It is unclear how much of that fortune remains.

His fortune may be depleted, but the family must still have access to some wealth.

After some previous planning setbacks, An Bord Pleanála recently granted FitzPatrick permission to build a substantial four-bedroom house beside his Greystones home.

FitzPatrick and his protégé Drumm may not be feted in the same way as they were in 2005 as harbingers of great wealth, but 13 years after the crash, they have put many of their troubles behind them.