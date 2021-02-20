| 9.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

After Anglo’s downfall: what does the future hold for the former titans of Irish banking who fell from grace?

David Drumm and Séan FitzPatrick Expand

Close

David Drumm and Séan FitzPatrick

David Drumm and Séan FitzPatrick

David Drumm and Séan FitzPatrick

Kim Bielenberg Twitter Email

Back in their Celtic Tiger heyday, the two leading figures at Anglo Irish Bank, David Drumm and Seán FitzPatrick, were feted as heroes in the world of high finance in Dublin.

Those who encountered them at business meetings remember the pair as gung-ho, “hail-fellow-well-met” types.

Occasionally FitzPatrick might offer a financial tip, as he moved smoothly through social gatherings.

Most Watched

Privacy