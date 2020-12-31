After a tough year, here’s 21 good things to look forward to in 2021

AFTER a year marred by the pandemic and the misery it wrought, 2021 holds amazing potential to lighten up our lives. Here are 21 positives we should look forward to. Happy New Year:

1. Vaccine: By August 2021, everyone in Ireland should have been offered the Covid-19 vaccine. Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has forecast that by the summer we could be returning to football matches, concerts and even festivals.

2. Hugging: Fingers crossed we'll be spoiled with hugs and kisses when we’re all reunited with our loved ones again. We'll burst our bubbles and reform our much-missed family and social circles. Human touch releases oxytocin – the bonding hormone into the brain – and other feelgood hormones, such as dopamine and serotonin.

3. Singing: We’ll be able to sing carols by Christmas 2021 and hopefully karaoke our way from summer to winter. There’s a primal spirit in the Irish that dictates a love for song and we’ll soon be able to unite and sing without fear.

4. ‘Wet’ pubs: A pint of Guinness minus a substantial meal and sitting on a bar stool, on a Sunday afternoon, watching the world go by, could be a magical moment in 2021.

5. The traditional Irish wedding: The autumn 2021 bride and groom could be the envy of their peers. Not only will they be loved up and pledging eternal devotion to their other half, but we hope they’ll feel like they’re having the party of the century, with bustling ceremonies and dance floors hopping like never before.

6. Concerts and festivals: Not one person in the audience will be able to stand still watching major gigs like Guns N’ Roses in Marlay Park, Dublin, on June 22. And much missed festivals Longitude, Electric Picnic and All Together Now should hopefully bring us a a joyful summer.

Read More

7. Holidays: One of the most exciting moments of the year will be boarding a plane once again. We may first need a Covid-19 vaccine to travel to some destinations, including the US, but we all dream of being back in the air, on our way to sunnier climes.

8. Nightclubs: Nightclubs like Coppers in Dublin will one day throw their doors open again and welcome social butterflies looking to cut a rug to dancefloor favourite Las Vegas (In the Hills of Donegal) by Goats Don’t Shave.

9. Dating: We’re set to return to a spot of good old-fashioned romance. But if Covid-19 has taught us anything, it’s that we perhaps need to be very selective about those we allow into our trusted circles. Surely Mr or Ms Right is waiting in 2021?

10. Tokyo Olympics: July 23 will see the opening of the Tokyo Olympics, a sporting casualty of 2020. And this will be followed by the always inspirational Paralympics on August 24. With superstar golfers Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry heading to the Olympic Games, we wouldn’t mind betting Team Ireland will be weighed down by gold medals.

11. The Euros: The Aviva stadium had been gearing up to host four Euro 2020 games when Covid-19 changed life as we know it. But in June 2021, we’ll hopefully be able to attend stadiums, perhaps catch a game in Dublin, or even hop on a flight to Russia and enjoy the beautiful game at its best.

12. Lions tour rugby: The British and Irish Lions are due to host a test match against Japan at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on Saturday, June 26, for the Vodafone Lions 1888 Cup. The tour will then head to South Africa in July and into August. This historic sporting event will no doubt be a sporting highlight.

13. Playing sport: Our local teams have been greatly missed. We may look as if we’ve never exercised a day in our lives by the time we reunite with our soccer, rugby and GAA teams…but we’ll perfect our best Brian Fentons and Denise Gaules on the pitch when the time comes.

14. Theatre: We’ll be spoiled for choice with some of the finest actors, creatives and theatres in the world in 2021. And if you’re in for a spot of pure nostalgia, check out Dirty Dancing from September 20 at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in Dublin.

15. House parties: We’ll want to catch up with our close friends at parties, where we can hear every word of up-close conversations we’ve missed so much and, no doubt, a few tears of happiness will be shed.

16. Live comedy: We hope to gather a gang of friends and head to lots of comedy gigs this year! Jason Byrne will perform at the Spirit Store in Dundalk on May 16 and Gift Grub, featuring Mario Rosenstock, will provide the laughs on June 19 at the TLT Theatre, also in Co Louth.

17. Cinema: Not even the rustling of popcorn from the seat in front, or the chatter of teens behind, will bother us in 2021. We’ll delight in being back at the cinema to watch blockbusters, including Dune, a sci-fi epic starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Javier Bardem. And we simply must see Daniel Craig play James Bond for the final time in No Time To Die.

18: Libraries: Dust that library card off, borrow books galore and take the children to storytime sessions while you get lost in a book on a Saturday afternoon.

19: TV: We’ve become accustomed to relaxing in our homes with our must-see TV shows and this year we’re in for a real treat. Cobra Kai became a lockdown sensation as the nation rekindled its love for Karate Kid and season three is released on Netflix on New Year’s Day. Thrilling cop drama Line of Duty will also return for its sixth series on BBC1 in March.

20: Work-life balance: By the summer, many of us could be heading back to the office. However, many companies could be set to offer more of a work-life balance, with working from home and remote work likely to stay an option for staff, depending on their industry.

21: Back to campus life: Students have suffered immensely during the pandemic, losing out on a college experience most of us took for granted. But by autumn, students will hopefully be able to go back to class full-time, revel in Freshers’ Week, societies, and all the amazing experiences of being young and studying away from or at home.