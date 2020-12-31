| 1.8°C Dublin

After a tough year, here’s 21 good things to look forward to in 2021

It has been the most difficult 12 months in memory but brighter times lie ahead

Revellers enjoying the Electric Picnic festival in Stradbally, Co Laois - it is hoped festivals and concerts will be up and running again by summer. Photo: Caroline Quinn

Revellers enjoying the Electric Picnic festival in Stradbally, Co Laois - it is hoped festivals and concerts will be up and running again by summer. Photo: Caroline Quinn

Laura Lynott

AFTER a year marred by the pandemic and the misery it wrought, 2021 holds amazing potential to lighten up our lives. Here are 21 positives we should look forward to. Happy New Year:

1. Vaccine: By August 2021, everyone in Ireland should have been offered the Covid-19 vaccine. Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has forecast that by the summer we could be returning to football matches, concerts and even festivals.

2. Hugging: Fingers crossed we'll be spoiled with hugs and kisses when we’re all reunited with our loved ones again. We'll burst our bubbles and reform our much-missed family and social circles. Human touch releases oxytocin – the bonding hormone into the brain – and other feelgood hormones, such as dopamine and serotonin.

