After 11 years of trying to buy his first home, Dublin house hunter calls for limits on cuckoo funds

Dubliner Kieran Kelly (33) has been trying to get on the property ladder for 11 years and believes the “Government can do more” for people in his position.

Mr Kelly is a logistics analyst and despite living and working in the capital, he is considering moving out of Dublin, if needs be, to find a place to call his own.

He came close to finalising a purchase on a couple of occasions.

However, more recently he has been outbid, “with the asking price going €30,000 over in some cases”.

“I’ve been really intensely looking over the last year, since I got my mortgage approval renewed,” said Mr Kelly

“I’m looking on my own, so I have less money to play around with and coming up against not just other buyers, but in a lot of cases investment funds as well.

“In a few cases I’ve gone to put a bid on and the estate agent said you’ve been outbid by an investor.

“There was a place in Drogheda I viewed and at the start it was €195,000 and then it went up to €225,000.

“I’ve actually lost my mortgage approval now, so I’ll have to wait another six months to renew it.”

Mr Kelly said the Government should consider abolishing the stamp duty for first-time buyers.

“There needs to be more financial support or incentives for first-time buyers. For someone like me, who’s single, it’s very hard,” he said.

“I have a good deposit saved and that’s how difficult it is for me. So I have that towards buying a property and then three and a half times my salary. It’s frustrating when you think about what property prices were in certain areas and now they’re double that.

“I can remember in 2011 when north Dublin city, my local area, had seven pages of properties on Daft.ie for under €100,000. Now you either get nothing for under €100,000 in that area or just land to purchase.”

Mr Kelly said the guidelines for mortgage approval need to be looked at also, specifically for people who are looking to renew.

“When renewing it, they could maybe look at your last 12 or 18 months for savings, instead of focusing on your last six months.

“Previously, I was told that my last six months of saving weren’t very good, instead of looking at the substantial sum I had saved overall. So, they didn’t have flexibility for me that way. It was literally just ‘computer says no’.