Aer Lingus staff ‘devastated’ as 129 Shannon Airport workers temporarily laid off

Aer Lingus staff are “devastated” by the news that 129 of the airline’s staff at Shannon Airport are to be laid off until June, trade union Siptu has said.

The move will affect all of the airline’s ground and cabin crews at the airport, in what Siptu sector organiser Neil McGowan said was “a devastating blow” to the workers who have been on “significantly reduced earnings” since the start of the pandemic.

The decision by management to lay-off the workers until June will result in “further hardship and uncertainty” for Siptu’s 80 members employed by the airline in Shannon, Mr McGowan said.

“Aer Lingus has not operated flights from Shannon since April of last year with the result that workers employed at the airport have suffered significant reductions in working hours and pay.

“This announcement and the fact that Aer Lingus will not have operations from Shannon until at least June 2021 highlights the pressing need for the Government to provide additional supports to aviation workers generally.

“The industry will simply not survive without significant supports for workers and employers across the Aviation industry,” Mr McGowan said.

The airline today announced that its losses for 2020 of €361m were the worst ever recorded by the airline and said it was “not sustainable” to roster staff when no flights have operated to or from the airport since April 2020.

Siptu organiser Tony Carrol said it was “unclear what savings, if any, will be achieved by these lay-offs”.

“Shannon Airport is vital to the economy of the Midwest and supports hundreds of jobs directly and many thousands more across the region. The longer the pandemic continues to impact on aviation and there are not tailored supports for the industry and those who depend on it for a living, the more lasting the damage to workers and Ireland’s connectivity will be,” he said.

