Aer Lingus passengers complain of ‘huge queues’ due to problems with online check in system

A number of Aer Lingus passengers have expressed their frustration with the airline's online check in system.

Passengers cited issues with checking in online as well on the airline’s app meaning they could not access their boarding pass and could only check in at the airport.

One passenger lodged a complaint with the airline’s Twitter page just after 2pm this afternoon, he said: “Yet again, huge queues at Dublin airport because @AerLingus online check in has been down for much of the last 24 hrs. My advice is come as early as possible as the checkin queue is vast right now.”

Another passenger said: “I have been having issues when trying to check in online for my flight from Amsterdam to Dublin today. Can you please advise of any issues? Thanks!”

While another passenger said: “@AerLingus once again can't check in online today, can't access manage trip online. When are you going to get a reliable server?”

This comes as Aer Lingus experienced technical difficulties on September 19 which caused difficulties for a number of passengers departing Dublin Airport.

At the time, the airline issued a statement and said: “We are aware that some customers are again experiencing issues checking-in online via our website and mobile app and managing their bookings. Our team is working to resolve these issues as quickly as possible.”

Meanwhile thousands of passengers were discommoded when Aer Lingus’ online check-in systems went down on Saturday, September 10.

On September 9, the airline confirmed that the traffic chaos was caused by a severed fibre optic cable at the offices of its UK cloud services provider.

In a statement sent to affected passengers, Aer Lingus CEO Lynne Embleton said the connection issue stemmed from “unrelated construction work damaged”.

Independent.ie has contacted Aer Lingus and is awaiting response.