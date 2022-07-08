Aer Lingus now using 'third party' airline to run routes amid more cancellations

Aer Lingus previously said that several flights were cancelled due to a spike in Covid-19 cases among staff. (Stock image)

Aer Lingus is now utilising a “third party” to fly some routes, as the airline continues to deal with Covid cases among staff and industrial action abroad.

Hundreds of passengers have seen their holiday plans thrown into disarray, with the airline cancelling 11 flights between Friday and Saturday.

And the Irish Independent has now learned some Aer Lingus customers are being emailed about changes to the flight, meaning it won't be operated by the actual company they’d paid to fly with.

It is clear the disruption at the airline is far from over.

As well as delays and cancellations, the Irish Independent has seen an example of emails being sent to some customers.

In one email, Aer Lingus tells customers due to fly within days, that “Due to operational reasons your flight… will now be operated by Privilege Style on our behalf.

“Check-in for your flight will remain at the Aer Lingus check-in desks."

Privilege Style is a Spanish private airline that operates globally but it has no ties to Aer Lingus.

The Aer Lingus email detailed that the company was “confident the service you receive from Privilege Style pilots and cabin crew will be to the same high standards our customers expect from us. Privilege Style meets all Aer Lingus safety standards".

The Irish Independent asked Aer Lingus how many customers had been contacted and how many flights would be operated by a third party and what was the reason for using a third party.

,The airline’s press department responded with a statement but did not answer some of our queries.

An Aer Lingus spokesperson said the airline had “anticipated the return of demand for travel once Covid restrictions were removed and built appropriate buffers into our plans in order to deal with a reasonable level of additional disruption.”

They added: “Occasionally we will hire additional capacity using third party operators to avoid disruption to our customers.”

The airline has not provided any of the detail on why the third party is being used, how many customers have been contacted, and which flights are affected.

The company had been badly affected by a number of Covid cases in recent weeks, which had led to flight delays.

And disruption is this weekend still causing issues. Today among flights being cancelled, were the the Aer Lingus 4.40pm Dublin to New York EI107 and the 6.20pm Bordeaux to Dublin flight EI507.

Aer Lingus apologised publicly after cancelling 11 flights in total across Friday and Saturday due to industrial action in France and a spike in covid cases.

Today the airline cancelled a return flight from Dublin to Bilbao and the Dublin-New York flight due to staff sickness.

Industrial action at Bordeaux Airport meant a return flight to Dublin was also cancelled.

On Saturday, illness has again led to the cancellation of return flights from Dublin to London Gatwick and Knock to Gatwick.

While a mandate at Schipol Airport in Amsterdam, which states a cap on the number of passengers it will take during summer, has led to the cancellation of return flight from Dublin to the Dutch capital city.

Aer Lingus told RTÉ: “Due to a spike in Covid cases, Aer Lingus has been forced to cancel one return flight and one one-way flight, today (Friday) and two return flights (Saturday).

“Aer Lingus wishes to apologise to those impacted and teams at the airline are working to re-accommodate impacted passengers on the next available services as efficiently as possible.

"Impacted passengers will be contacted directly by Aer Lingus…

"System pressures and ongoing issues at some airports and among third party suppliers have created considerable operational challenges which have been compounded by a significant spike in Covid cases in recent days. We have shared detail regarding customers' rights and the airlines’ obligations under Regulation (EC) 261/2004."