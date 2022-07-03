Aer Lingus flight cancellations are set to continue into next week as the airline deals with staff shortages due to Covid-19.

A total of 16 flights have been cancelled this weekend following several cancellations earlier in the week which impacted thousands of passengers.

So far, three further return flights to/from Dublin Airport have been cancelled on Monday.

Affected services include return flights to Berlin, Manchester and Rome.

The flights include, EI332 to Berlin at 6.40am, EI208 to Manchester at 12.50pm and EI406 to Rome FCO at 3.35pm. No flight cancellations have been announced for Tuesday as of yet.

Today, there have been three Dublin Airport return flights cancelled between Lisbon, Amsterdam and Milan.

These include, EI482 to Lisbon at 7.10am, EI436 to Milan MXP at 5.30pm and EI610 to Amsterdam.

A number of other airlines have also grounded services this weekend, including TAP Air Portugal and Eastern Airways on Saturday and British Airways has cancelled a flight to Dublin Airport from London LHR today at 4pm.

Speaking on Newstalk this morning, Eoghan Corry of Air and Travel Magazine, said there may be more cancellations today.

"The emphasis has changed completely from security queues, which worked really well yesterday, no more than 35 minutes, to flight cancellations,” he said.

"There's going to be a few of these. The question is, how disruptive will it be for passengers overall?"

Meanwhile, Ryanair has confirmed that it expects minimal disruption to its flights operating to/from Spain as a result of cabin crew strikes called by the USO and SITCPLA unions from July 12 to Jul 28.

The airline said less than 1pc of its flights have been affected in the past month by recent “minor and poorly supported” cabin crew strikes called by “unions who are either not recognised by or who represent tiny numbers of Ryanair crews”.

Air Traffic Control (ATC) and airport staff shortages across Europe, which it said are beyond Ryanair’s control may however cause some minor disruption and any passengers whose flights are disrupted by ATC staff shortages will be notified of their entitlements by email/text.

Cabin crew will strike on July 12-15, July 18-21 and July 25-28 across the 10 Spanish airports where Ryanair operates, the unions said in a statement.

"The unions and crew of Ryanair ... demand a change of attitude from the airline," they said in a statement, calling for Ryanair to resume negotiations on working conditions.

The unions also urged the government "not to allow Ryanair to violate labour legislation and constitutional rights such as the right to strike".