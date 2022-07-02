This weekend brings further flight cancellations from Aer Lingus as the airline deals with “a significant spike in Covid cases”.

Today’s affected services include three flights departing Dublin Airport, EI232 to London LGW at 8.50am, EI552 to Lyon at 12.40pm and EI610 to Amsterdam at 6.15pm.

As a result, the corresponding return flights have also been cancelled along with an additional return flight to Lyon, which the airline says is due to ground handling industrial action.

Other airlines affected today include Tap Air Portugal, which has cancelled a return flight, TP1323 to Lisbon at 10.45am.

Eastern Airways Ltd has also cancelled a flight due to arrive at Dublin Airport today, T39700 from Southampton.

Aer Lingus has also cancelled two return flights to/from Dublin Airport on Sunday, EI482 to Lisbon at 7.10am and EI436 to Milan MXP at 5.30pm.

British Airways has cancelled one flight to Dublin Airport on Sunday, BA830 to London LHR at 4pm.

Aer Lingus has now cancelled more than 60 flights over the past week, though it says in total just over 1pc of its flights were impacted by cancellations in June

“Aer Lingus anticipated the return of demand for travel once Covid restrictions were removed and built appropriate buffers into our plans in order to deal with a reasonable level of additional disruption,” the airline said.

“System pressures and ongoing issues at some airports and among third party suppliers have created considerable operational challenges which have been compounded by a significant spike in Covid cases in recent days.”

The airline has apologised to affected passengers, and says teams are working to re-accommodate them.

Under EU Regulation 261/2014, if a flight is cancelled for any reason, the airline must offer passengers the choice between:

1) Re-routing as soon as possible, subject to availability, free of charge.

2) Re-routing at a later date.

3) A full refund within seven days.

In addition to Covid, the airline industry last weekend was impacted by a cabin crew and air traffic controller (ATC) strike in Spain, Portugal and Belgium.