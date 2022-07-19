Aer Lingus customers have been affected by a number of flight cancellations in recent weeks

Four more Aer Lingus flight cancellations will affect passengers today and tomorrow.

The airline has cancelled four flights to and from Dublin Airport over the next two days.

The 7am flight to Frankfurt, EI650, was cancelled this morning while the 11.35am flight to Boston, EI133, is also called off along with the 12.15pm flight from Frankfurt, EI651. On Wednesday, the 4.50am flight to Boston is cancelled, EI132.

United Airlines has also cancelled its return flight from Newark today at 11.05pm, UA317.

Since the start of the month, Aer Lingus has been forced to cancel flights due to a spike in Covid-19 cases as well as industrial action across Europe.

The airline apologised to customers affected by the cancellations and said its teams are working to re-accommodate them "as efficiently as possible".

It said just over 1pc of Aer Lingus flights were impacted by cancellations in June.

“Aer Lingus anticipated the return of demand for travel once Covid restrictions were removed and built appropriate buffers into our plans in order to deal with a reasonable level of additional disruption,” it said.

“System pressures and ongoing issues at some airports and among third party suppliers have created considerable operational challenges which have been compounded by a significant spike in Covid cases in recent days.”

This comes as the airline decided to cancel a daily flight from Shannon Airport to London Heathrow.

Officials at Heathrow last week announced they were capping the number of passengers departing the airport each day to 100,000 until September in a bid to cope with the extreme pressure facing airports due to pent-up demand and staff shortages.