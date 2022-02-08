Admission of teenagers in acute mental distress to adult psychiatric units is ‘a national scandal’ Oireachtas told

The admission of teenagers in acute mental distress to adult psychiatric units is a “national scandal”, an Oireachtas committee was told today.

Psychiatrist Dr Matthew Sadlier also said teenagers as young as 16 and 17 who are psychiatrically unwell are being forced to go to adult emergency departments most of which have no child psychiatric cover.

He was appearing with a delegation from the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) at the Oireachtas Committee on Mental Health, which is hearing pre-legislative scrutiny of the Mental Health (Amendment) Bill 2022.

Dr Sadlier said it comes against a background of under-funding for mental health which now stands at just 5.5pc of healthcare funding compared to 10pc in the UK and Canada, 13.5pc in Norway and 15pc in France.

He said: “Emergency presentation of children between the ages of 16-17 years occurs at the adult general hospitals, most of which, if not all, have no child psychiatry cover, yet admission of this age category to adult psychiatric units is a cause for national scandal.

“We have a consultant recruitment and retention crisis, 136 out of 485 consultant psychiatry posts are unfilled or are filled on a temporary locum basis. That is almost one third of posts and the highest for any speciality.

“Particular deficits arise in our Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) where in excess of 3,300 children are waiting for a consultant appointment – 6pc of these are waiting in excess of a year.”

He said there is an over-reliance on junior doctors who are not in training to deliver services when services should be delivered by consultants and doctors in training

There are also significant shortages of key support staff including psychiatric nurses, counsellors, psychotherapists, occupational therapists and social workers.

Currently acute adult psychiatric units operate at almost 90pc occupancy, well above the 85pc safe occupancy levels.

There is no dedicated or resourced time within General Practice do deal with mental health issues and in many cases the only option is to refer.

He said that given the failure to adequately resource mental health care to date “we must be sure that in amending our legislation we are not further lowering the standard of care provided in our health services nor creating additional barriers to access.”

The IMO is concerned a requirement that Authorised Officers, which the HSE define as a local health manager, grade VIII general manager, psychiatric nurse, occupational therapist, psychologist or social worker, be the only people allowed to make an application to a medical practitioner for involuntary detention.

Unless authorised officers are available on a 24/7 basis, this will add an additional layer of bureaucracy and lead to delays in treatment for patients.

It wants a clear and unambiguous definition of “a child” that is consistent across all health care services, so that 16-17 year olds receive care appropriate to their needs.