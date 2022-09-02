Additional tickets released for Garth Brooks gigs in Croke Park, organisers confirm

A limited number of standing tickets for Garth Brooks’ Croke Park gigs have been released for sale this morning.

Garth Brooks will play five sold-out shows at Croke Park on September 9, 10, 11, 16 & 17, but on Friday promoters Aiken Promotions confirmed a limited number of standing tickets would go on sale for all five shows.

The tickets are currently on sale on Ticketmaster. They are priced at €81.60 for standing tickets.

“With production details now finalised, a limited number of standing tickets have been released for sale for all 5 Garth Brooks dates at Croke Park. Tickets on sale NOW from ticketmaster.ie,” the statement said.

The country singer announced a one of its kind stage is being created at Croke Park stadium for the shows, which kick off next Friday night.

Work has already commenced on the unique stage which will stretch out into the 80,000 concert goers expected to attend each night.

Speaking on his social media channel, the global superstar revealed that work on the stage began on Monday.

“The first leg of this massive structure is going up,” he said – adding that this stage set-up is being done “solely for the Irish shows”.

“Anyone who has seen a Garth show will not have seen this set-up. I’ve not even seen it. I got to see drawings of it, blueprints of it and stuff like that so we are pretty excited.”

The multi Grammy award winner explained that the stage “will be long and going out into the crowd. It will be elevated so that the people in the back can see. So this won’t be like (any other). This is going to be elevated a lot".

Referencing his first shows in the country in 25 years, Brooks said he was “excited” to be playing in Dublin again and that the debacle of 2014 when his then mammoth run of gigs were cancelled due to resident objections and licensing issues was, “like two people who wanted to see each other and their Dad wouldn’t let them”.