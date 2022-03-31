The additional 35,000 homes which will have to be built to house Ukrainian refugees will be a mix of permanent and modular housing, the Minister for Housing has said.

Darragh O’Brien said that around an additional 35,000 homes will be needed over the next number of years to accommodate an unprecedented amount of refugees.

Local councils have also been asked this week to submit a list of serviced zoned or unzoned sites which could be used for permanent or temporary housing.

The Government has also identified 500 properties which could be converted into housing.

Minister O’Brien said that the Government has to make sure that the multi-billion Housing for All plan is also delivered while housing for refugees is built.

“Many of the people who are here, not that they want to, but will be staying here for a number of years and we’ve got to make provision for that.”

Planning permission will be circumvented so that housing can be built faster.

He said that 500 “significant” properties have been identified, which include a mix of conversions and vacant properties, including empty social housing.

Additional housing may also be procured through “emergency powers” said Minister O’Brien.