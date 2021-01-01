Adam King sends a virtual hug in a special New Year’s message

Adam King, who appeared on The Late Late Toy Show last night. Picture by Fergal Phillips

Late Late Toy Show sensation Adam King has sent a special New Year’s message thanking the public for their support in 2020.

The Cork native shot to fame after he appeared on the show on RTÉ and told the audience about his dreams to work for NASA and his virtual hugging machine.

His virtual hug symbol, with the words ‘A Hug For You’ written in a red loveheart, now features on all Christmas letters sent through An Post.

“Hello everyone, thank you for everything in 2020,” he says in a short video on social media.

“Here’s a virtual hug for everyone for 2021.

“Happy New Year,” he adds.

In an accompanying caption, his parents write that they couldn’t be more proud of him.

“His Virtual Hug has become a symbol for so many people everywhere and we couldn't be more proud. In the difficult times we are living through, Adam is so happy to have helped brighten people's days,” the caption reads.

It adds that the King family is grateful to those who supported their son since his appearance on the Late Late and teased plans in the new year.

“The entire family are so grateful to everyone for getting behind Adam and his spirit of love and connection. We all need it now more than ever. We have lots and lots of exciting plans coming up in the New Year to continue to share Adam's message so please be sure to check in with us.”

“May 2021 bring good things for all of us! We look forward to continuing this wonderful journey with you all.”

Adam melted the heart’s of the nation when his appearance on the show attracted attention from real-life astronauts.

He told presenter Ryan Tubridy of his dreams to work in Capcom, an operator on Earth which communicates with astronauts in space.

He made a return to the RTÉ talk show when he virtually met Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield, who told Adam that he could very well see him working for NASA one day.

