Ad watchdog stands over ban on electricity firms’ 100pc green claims

The advertising watchdog has confirmed a draft ruling banning electricity companies from claiming to provide 100pc renewable power.

The Advertising Standards Authority of Ireland (ASAI) says it is now working with the energy regulator to produce guidelines for what claims can be made without misleading customers.

The move follows a complaint by Sinn Féin senator Lynn Boylan about an offer by Energia to provide “100pc green energy to your home”.

Other electricity providers have made or still make similar claims, so the ruling has wider implications than for Energia alone.

The ASAI accepted Ms Boylan’s argument that Ireland currently only produces 30-40pc of its electricity from renewable, or green, sources while the rest is generated through burning gas, oil and coal.

Even if an electricity provider buys all of its power from wind and solar farms, that power goes into the national grid where it is mixed with the fossil fuel-generated electricity so there is no way of sending it directly to a customer’s home.

Companies are allowed to describe their power as 100pc green under a Europe-wide Guarantees of Origin (GO) scheme where they buy certificates from renewable power producers abroad to make up for the shortage of green energy in Ireland.

Ireland buys most of its GOs from Norway which has no interconnector with Ireland so there is no possibility of the renewable power being diverted to Irish homes.

Ms Boylan argued that the GO system was not known to the general public who were being misled into believing they were powering their homes on fully renewable energy.

Her arguments were upheld by the ASAI’s complaints committee earlier this year and affirmed by the full authority this week.

It found the claim breached six aspects of the advertising code including that marketing materials must not mislead “by inaccuracy, ambiguity, exaggeration, omission or otherwise”.

It also breached the section that says: “Advertisers should not exploit the credulity, inexperience or lack of knowledge of consumers.”

Other breaches included the use of unqualified environmental claims and claims made without clear explanation of their basis.

It said the claim made by Energia must not reappear in the form complained of.

It added that the ASAI and the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities, which oversees the use of the GO arrangement by Irish firms, “were addressing the requirement for guidance in the area”.

Energia initially defended its claims but stopped running the advertisement earlier this year.

Its website still had a section headed ‘100pc renewable energy offers’ yesterday but it was preceded by an explanation of the GO system.

Bord Gais Energy had no claims to 100pc renewable plans and carried clear explanations about how its “green price plans” work.

Other electricity providers such as Electric Ireland and Pinergy however were still using prominent claims of 100pc green energy and 100pc green electricity, with obscure references to the GO system.

The ASAI ruling is to be published for general circulation among the public and the energy industry shortly.