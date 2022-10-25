Actress Pauline McLynn pays tribute to her mother following her death

Actress Pauline McLynn has paid tribute to her mother, after she died on Monday.

Best known for her role as Mrs Doyle in the series Father Ted, the actress posted to social media to share the passing of her mother.

She posted a picture of her late mother, saying: “So, the Mammy left us his evening - RIP Sheila, you little legend. She went out the gap.”

Hundreds of people sent messages to share their condolences to the actress who now lives in Kilkenny.

Comedian Deirdre O’Kane wrote: “Oh half life… your brilliant Mammy! All the love my friend.”

While pianist and musician Frank McNamara said: “So sorry to hear of your Mam’s passing. Sad time. But wonderful opportunity to celebrate her life too. May she rest in peace.”

RTE Radio One producer and musician Aonghs McAnally said: “Sending you best wishes to get through this tough time with peace and a celebration of the joy of her life. Hugs.”

McLynn’s mother was an art teacher and artist, with the actress being the eldest of three children.