Actor Brendan Gleeson calls for 'relentless professionalism' by Government and less 'faffing about'

Actor Brendan Gleeson has said the kind of “relentless professionalism” that he sees in the hospice sector should be the norm across all State services.

The Oscar nominee is supporting the construction of a new 24-bed in-patient unit at St Francis Hospice in Raheny. Both of his parents passed away at the facility.

Gleeson described as “miraculous” the hospice staffs’ commitment to “kindness” and sharing the “common human experience of death and how it can be alleviated”.

He argued that the “lack of faffing about when things are not working” at the hospice should be replicated by those running the country.

“I mean it, like nobody goes in there and starts faffing around in the place because they're enjoying the notion of working in the hospice. It won't be tolerated, you'll be out,” he said.

Read More

“They don't tolerate situations whereby people have been neglected, people have been left. That is so anathema to what they've committed to.”

“I’ve been to too many hospitals where the staff are absolutely out on their feet, exhausted. The situations where people have been left for hours, where staff cannot cope anymore. It would not be tolerated in a hospice situation because that’s not what they’re there to do.”

Speaking on RTE’s Sunday Miriam, the actor said he does not want to see people “sacked for no reason” but “nonsense” should not be accepted.

He argued that a “ruthlessness” is required to ensure that “our welfare and the commitment to it” is prioritised.

“Everybody knows there’s something starting to go awry here and has been going for a while and if we don’t learn from it and start saying. ‘Okay what’s missing at that is, what should be at the top of the tree. In the end are we minding ourselves’,” he said.

“That’s where the strength of mind and will comes from, where you say. ‘Right, if there has to be collateral damage where people are neglecting other people, get them out of there’. That’s what I believe, and that’s what happens in the hospice and that’s why I’m hoping people will contribute to this new extension where people are trying to make, from a beautiful place in St Francis in Raheny, they’re trying to make it even better.”

Gleeson travelled to Hollywood for the Oscars last month, where he was nominated for his role in Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin.

The Dubliner was nominated alongside his co-stars Colin Farrell, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan as well a writer/director McDonagh. He did not win the award, but Gleeson said being nominated “is the thing really” and a “real thrill”.

“I wouldn't sit through the Oscars watching it to be honest,” he said.

“But being there was one of the brilliant memories and it was very celebratory.”

Gleeson said elements of the Academy Awards are “overdone”, but sitting in the auditorium he felt a genuine sense of “generosity”.

“It really did overcome any sense of flatness when you don't win,” he added.

Gleeson also spoke glowingly of his friend Colin Farrell, saying he: “I've huge admiration for the way that he saw light and dark in his life and he chose the light in a very, very unashamed way. He just made a decision and followed it, and he has a huge heart. I think it takes real bravery to make that kind of decision.”