Accountancy giants decline council’s request to carry out ‘nepotism’ audit of Derry community groups

Ernst &amp; Young was one of several companies that opted not to bid for the audit contract, with some stating the work involved was 'too political'. Stock image Expand

Ciaran O'Neill

A Northern Ireland council has again failed to find a company willing to carry out an investigation into claims of nepotism within groups it helps to fund.

Last year, Derry City and Strabane District Council said it was aware of “public concern about reports of widespread nepotism, poor governance and recruitment procedures” among some community groups in Derry city.

