Accommodation being offered to Ukrainian refugees ‘not the gold standard’ admits Minister Roderic O’Gorman

The Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman has admitted the accommodation being offered to Ukrainian refugees arriving in Ireland is “not the gold standard”.

Mr O’Gorman confirmed Ukrainian refugees who have been placed in large, grouped accommodation centres can “expect” to stay in them for a “a number of weeks at least”.

He said the use of accommodation sites, like the newly established one at the Mill Street Arena in Cork, will become “a larger feature” of the Government’s response to the refugee crisis going forward.

A number of tents have been set up at the site but Minister O’Gorman said the tents are not being used for beds and all those who are placed at the arena will be housed inside.

“It’s indoor, it’s partitioned inside so people have privacy for their sleeping places but obviously living and dining facilities are shared there,” he said.

“We put in WIFI, we’ve put in other supports and there are wrap around supports for Ukrainians living there and look… it’s not the preference, it’s not the gold standard, it’s not what we would like to see everyone in but we are in a crisis situation, we are in a European-wide war and we are doing our very best to provide shelter and to provide safety to Ukrainians.”

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Mr O’Gorman said the Government has “reached the limit” of available hotel accommodation and other solutions are being looked at including the use of higher education accommodation during the summer months, with “4,000 beds” due to become available from the end of May.

He said while the number of Ukrainian refugees arriving in Ireland has dropped in recent days, the Government is preparing for further “waves” of arrivals due to the conflict in the Donbas region in particular.

“Accommodation like Mill Street, that kind of grouped accommodation is going to become a larger feature of how we provide for people and we have to be up front about that,” he said.

“It’s what’s being used in many European countries from very early on in this crisis. If you look at how Poland, if you look at how Romania is accommodating people, they’ve had kind of large sports stadia decked out with camp beds from very early process.”

Mr O’Gorman said this type of infrastructure will be part of the solution and the recently built large tent site at Gormanston, Co Meath has been established as a “contingency”.

“That’s there in the event that we have a day or two where there’s a particularly large surge in the numbers coming in on a very short-term basis,” he said.

Meanwhile, it is understood that up to up 50pc of accommodation pledges which the Irish Red Cross received have not materialised.

Minister O’Gorman said a similar “substantial” drop-off rate was experienced during previous crises such as the war in Syria.

He said initially many people might have believed that the Russia war in Ukraine would end quickly and he can understand why some people could not follow through on pledges for shared accommodation.

“It’s eight weeks since this war started, I think people hoped that it was going to be a brief war but as people understand the nature of this war, the nature of the commitment, I can understand why people didn’t feel they could offer shared accommodation for a longer-term,” he said.

He added that so far the Government has referred 850 pledged homes to Local Authorities around the county and work is underway to place Ukrainian families in them.