Access to higher education from specially aided schools becoming more equal, report shows

Education Minister Norma Foley said there is still more work to do. Photo: Domnick Walsh

Entry to higher education is becoming more equal, although there is still a long way to go, according to a new snapshot of the state of the education system in Ireland.

Specially aided schools in disadvantaged areas – known as Deis schools from the Irish word for opportunity – are catching up quickly with the mainstream.

They are improving retention rates, meaning fewer drop-outs, with better throughput to university level.

Meanwhile, schools generally are offering a wider range of subjects, bolstered by a huge increase in the number of teachers nationwide – up by more than a tenth in the last five years.

Significantly, too, a new Government drive to encourage apprenticeships is showing early fruit, with a large jump in the numbers taking a beginner’s route into industry.

And at the far end of the scale, post-graduate numbers are also ramping up, with women dominating in the race for PhDs and pure research placements.

On the key Government priority of removing barriers to third-level education, the new report – Education Indicators for Ireland 2021 – confirms transition rates from secondary schools rose to two-thirds of all pupils in 2020 (66.1pc) for the first time.

This was up up from 62.1pc the year before.

Among Deis schools, the rate was nearly half (46.7pc), another improvement for this sector, which still has “much more work to do”, according to Education Minister Norma Foley.

She said: “I think it is heartening to see that a number of key indicators are continuing to trend in a positive direction, particularly the pupil-teacher ratio and the retention rates for Deis students.”

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said he was pleased to note that the numbers on apprenticeships are increasing, “which ties in with our goal of registering 10,000 new apprentices annually by 2025”.

As of last week, over 8,000 apprenticeships had been achieved in 2021, “so the message is clearly getting out there that there are multiple educational pathways available,” he said.

The total number of persons on apprenticeships – which last a number of years – is rising strongly, up from 10,445 in 2016 to 19,630 in 2020.

Meanwhile, the total number of post-graduate researchers has risen from 9,802 in 2016 to 11,199 in 2020, a significant gain – and vital to the R&D needs of the economy.

Of these, more than half are females. They account for 5,983 PhD and research Masters, full and part-time. “I am thrilled to see that an increasing number of students are progressing to post-graduate research studies,” Mr Harris said.

“Research plays a pivotal role in society, and we need researchers to develop ideas that can create the sort of inclusive, equitable and sustainable Ireland we want to see.”

The total number of teachers has risen by over 7,000 since 2016, from 61,942 to a new high 69,343 – enough to fill Croke Park in a non-Covid year.

The pupil-teacher ratio has fallen from 15.7 to 14.5 since 2016, while in post-primary it has fallen from 13.4 to 12.3.

This reflects the number of special needs pupils in mainstream primary, which has risen substantially in recent years, from 4,836 in 2016 to 7,510 in 2020 – met by more Special Education teachers.

The number of special needs assistants (SNAs) increased from 12,634 in 2016 to 17,713 last year, with more on the way.

The retention rate to Leaving Cert in Deis schools stood at 84.8pc, up from 83.8pc on the previous year. The gap in retention with non-Deis schools fell to 8.6pc, down from 9.3pc in 2019.

The percentage of schools offering at least two foreign languages is increasing, as is the percentage of pupils taking a foreign language other than French in the Leaving Cert.