Access to bus lanes and preferential parking for electric cars could entice more buyers, seminar hears

Price and fear of the unknown are key deterrants stopping car buyers from choosing electric vehicles

GREEN licence plates entitling EV drivers to preferential bus-lane travel or parking could be on the way to persuade people to buy electric.

They are seen as having tipping-point potential to get far more people to switch to electric.

The possibility was mooted at a Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) webinar today as part of a renewed push to reach Climate Action Plan targets of nearly one million EVs on our roads by 2030.

At the behavioural economics webinar to outline an SEAI study of what persuades people to buy – or not to buy – electric cars, it was clear that price and fear of the unknown remain key deterrents to purchase.

The perceived high price of a new electric car is a key reason people are not buying substantially more.

There have been steady increases in buying over the past few years but to reach mid-decade and 2030 government targets for EVs there will have to be quite a dramatic increase, SEAI says.

It would appear that we have a lot of incentives, such as VRT rebates and home charging grants. Carbon taxes are also designed to make petrol and diesel less attractive.

But the big challenge remains how to get a lot more people used to the idea of owning an EV.

The webinar was told that in terms of meeting 2030 targets, there needs to be a “big change”.

Green licence plates could be a small but psychologically important way of encouraging prospective buyers to take the plunge. Such plates are being introduced in the UK.

They would be part of an effective blitz of information, encouragement and education about not just the initial cost of an electric car but one emphasising the long term financial and environmental savings.

Apart from the perception of costly EVs only being relevant to better-off people – described by the SEAI as a “significant inhibitor” - other areas play a dampening role in enthusiasm for the switch too.

They include the basic fear of change, lifestyle issues, doubts about the charging infrastructure and battery range.

The importance of how dealerships approach selling an EV, as opposed to a petrol or diesel, is regarded as vital too as it takes a lot longer to explain in detail about the electric vehicle, studies have found.

For example they could emphasise that the average car journey here is 15kms while the average EV range is 380km. There should not be any range fear on that basis - but there is. However, that largely dissipates when a dealer explains such matters in detail, an SEAI study has shown. Otherwise unfamiliarity creates doubts so we stick with the status quo – even when it is good for us to change.

Other countries, such as in parts of Canada, are staging EV road shows to help familiarise people with EVs.

Another obstacle to winning people over is the fact that 36pc of people lack access to off-street parking for charging.

Part of a more controversial approach to reaching targets in the Climate Action Plan would include considering congestion charging for the likes of Dublin.

They already have such policies working in London, Milan, and Stockholm for example where there has been an average 10pc-12pc increase in the uptake of EVs. Public support for the measure in London is running at 70pc.

Studies in Norway show people bought an EV so they could travel in the bus lane and enjoy other concessions.

Yet we don’t want our bus lanes clogged with EVs being driven by well-off motorists - the system in Norway was trialed for a limited time. The webinar was told we “should be having a conversation about the type of vehicles we let into our bus lanes”.

Also workplace charging is coming on stream, encouraging people to charge up while at their desks. Quebec, the UK and France already have incentives for employers to provide chargers.

Despite the perceived reservations about EVs, Ireland is definitely seeing a continuing switch, according for SEAI’s Declan Meally.

To reach 175,000 EVs on our roads by 2025 he foresees the need for a sustained campaign to put people’s mind at ease. That includes expanding home, on-street and off-street charging, as well as charging at workplaces, shopping centres and hotels.

