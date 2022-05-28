Academic role was created at college for second former secretary-general

An academic role was created for a second former secretary-general on secondment from a government department, who is continuing to receive his salary of €215,998, it has been confirmed.

The post now occupied in NUI Galway by Fergal Lynch, former secretary-general of the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth was not advertised.



The university refused to elaborate except to say that the secondment is part of wider public service reform initiatives following a government decision agreed by the Cabinet in 2021.

However, the Irish Independent has confirmed the post was created for Mr Lynch and was not advertised.

He is on the payroll of NUI Galway and the Department of Public Expenditure was making additional funding available to the university for the post.

It follows the secondment to Maynooth University of Seán Ó Foghlú, former secretary-general of the Department of Education.

The secondments come in the wake of two Government decisions – one in 2011 and another in 2021 – following a review of special retirement and severance terms for secretaries-general.

Commenting on details of the secondments in the Irish Independent yesterday, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said former secretaries-general could run hospitals or state agencies rather than have academic posts created for them when their terms comes to an end.

“I think it is something we are going to have to look at more carefully, quite frankly,” Mr Varadkar said.

“I should be frank with you; the reason why this applies is because civil servants or public servants don’t have to retire until they are between the age of 66 and 70.

“Whereas secretary-generals are term-limited – we have moved away from having a sec-gen for life, if you like, someone who has been head over a department for 20 or 30 years.

“Once their term ends after seven or 10 years, the Government is obliged to provide them with employment until they reach retirement age.

“That is not necessarily a bad thing. But what we need to consider is whether it is appropriate that they should all go into academic positions.

“For example, we have struggled to find good people to apply for jobs in hospitals, hospital groups, to manage some of our state agencies.

“So maybe instead of some of these highly qualified and very able and talented people going into academic positions, they could go into the health service, education and other areas where it might be a better use (of resources) for everyone and better all around.”

Meanwhile, Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín said the process of “senior civil servants getting gold-plated secondments has to end”.

He said their salaries are far in excess of other academic staff, and the posts were not advertised to allow for others apply.

Mr Tóibín added that Taoiseach Micheál Martin must ensure the Government treats each citizen of the State equally and all publicly held jobs “should be open to qualified citizens”.

The Department of Public Expenditure did not respond to questions yesterday.

It follows the controversy over the proposed secondment of Dr Tony Holohan to a new post of professor in Trinity College while remaining an employee of the Department of Health.

Trinity would not have to pay his salary.

However, the instances of Mr Ó Foghlú and Mr Lynch are different from Dr Holohan, in that their arrangements relate to a Top Level Appointments Committee review.

This provides for secretaries- general who have less than 40 years of service and who were civil servants before their appointment.

The two men are currently on secondment to universities until they reach full pensionable age.

They are still being paid the full salaries they received at the top of the civil service.

The 2011 decision allows for them, at the end of their term of office, to be offered an alternative position in the civil or wider public service at a “salary equivalent to secretary- general or in an international institution”.

The intention is that they would be offered a position until their preserved pension age, and that retirement before that age would “not be the norm”.

Mr Ó Foghlú is working at enhancing public policy and also undertaking work and projects consistent with the national public health reform agenda.

The Irish Independent reported yesterday that his post was also created specifically for him, and not put out to wider competition.

In response to questions Maynooth University said the position was created following the end of his 10-year tenure as secretary-general of the Department of Education.

Mr Ó Foghlú is currently on the payroll of Maynooth University but the department confirmed that “specific funding is being provided to the university by the Exchequer for this purpose”.