Tributes have been paid to an Irish businessman who died while holidaying in Turkey.

It is understood 66-year-old Tony Rogers, formerly of Tredagh View, Drogheda, died on Tuesday morning.

Mr Rogers was the owner of the long-established taxi firm Tony's Cabs, in Drogheda, Co Louth.

Close friends of Mr Rogers have expressed their shock at the news of his death on social media.

One friend, who said he spoke to Mr Rogers “at least four to five times a week”, confirmed that they had spoken the day before his death.

“Currently in deep shock. A very good friend, Tony Rogers, went away on holiday to Turkey yesterday. Was there one day - and has suddenly past away. He ran one of Drogheda's biggest taxi firms. A very, very much liked good man,” he wrote on Facebook.

A book of condolences has been opened for Mr Rogers on the funeral website RIP.ie.

Mr Rogers is described as an “absolute gentleman” and a “lovely man” throughout the comments.

One condolence message said: “My deepest condolences to Tony's family and loved ones. Will miss our chats and your wave as you pass by. Heaven has gained the finest gentleman that ever was.”

“Sincere condolences to Tony’s Family, I had the pleasure of working with Tony a number of years back, such a gent, never past by without saying hello and was always ready to lend an ear or a hand when needed, he will be missed, Rest in Peace,” another mourner wrote.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said is “aware of the case and is providing consular assistance”.