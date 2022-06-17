Abbey Theatre forced to cancel performances due to Covid-19 amid sharp rise in cases

Ruby Campbell as Bridget, Suzie Seweify as Sarah and Andy Doherty as Doalty in Translations. Photo by Johnny Frazer

The Abbey Theatre has cancelled multiple performances of Brian Friel's Translations due to Covid-19.

The theatre apologised for the inconvenience and said it will contact ticketholders.

The play, which is written by Brian Friel and directed by Caitríona McLaughlin, will be cancelled from today until June 25. The theatre said the play will resume on Monday, June 27.

Translations first opened at the Abbey on Wednesday night.

In a message on Twitter, the theatre said: “Unfortunately, performances of #Translations from 17.06.22 (today) to 25.06.22 are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience– this decision is related to covid. Our box office will be in touch with all impacted ticket holders ASAP #Translations will continue from 27th June.”

The play, which is set in 1833, is described as a “celebration of people, language and miscommunication”.

This comes as 515 patients are currently hospitalised with the virus, of whom 28 are in ICU.

Counties Limerick, Clare, Louth, Galway, Laois and Kilkenny have jumped to the top of the table for the highest incidence rate of Covid-19.

They are followed by Donegal, Kildare, Wicklow, Tipperary, Dublin, Carlow and Meath.

The latest county-by-county rankings come as it was con­firmed the BA.4 and BA.5 new variants of concern, along with BA2.12.1, now account for seven in 10 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The counties with the lowest incidence – based on PCR tests – are Monaghan, Leitrim, Cavan, Westmeath, Sligo and Mayo, according to the latest report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.