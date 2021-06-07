I accompanied Anzhela Kotsinian to Darndale Park in the hope of seeing a change for the better.

Anzhela stood in the exact spot where her husband Ilabek Avetian (41) was seriously injured by a scrambler bike as the couple lay sunbathing on June 9, 2018.

I broke this shocking story in 2018 and have continued to highlight the tragedy with Anzhela in a bid to change the law.

I cannot begin to explain the disgust and sheer hopelessness I felt seeing a small child on a scrambler speeding past Anzhela.

I know this was the spot where, three years ago, she watched blood stream from her husband’s head as her dreams of were lost, her hopes of a better life in Ireland were gone.

During our return to the park, as a very young boy drove at high speed, passing us within a split second, I was stunned by how young he was.

He was, as Anzhela said, “a baby” - driving at high speed. And he had been allowed to.

Ilabek did not die that day. Somehow he managed to cling to life despite doctors saying he would not live.

But he’s a shadow of his former self, unable to walk or feed himself, and barely able to communicate.

He recently developed epilepsy and has been in and out of hospital many times as his battle for life continues daily. He’ll never live an independent life again.

Anzhela endured so much since the horror of that day. She’s been through loss, heartbreak, breast cancer and Covid-19.

She just recently returned to Dublin from her family home in Russia, where she was being treated for cancer. She returned only to witness this lawlessness still continuing in the park where her husband was so terribly injured.

Ilabek lost his left eye that day in 2018. He suffered a brain hemorrhage and a severe brain injury that robbed him of his independence and identity, his life.

And Anzhela lost her dream of a happy future with her husband in Ireland.

She had just moved to Dublin, where Ilabek was working, with the intention of starting a family and opening a business.

The then-16-year-old scrambler driver who ran over Ilabek’s head that day avoided court. Instead, he was dealt with by a Juvenile Diversion Programme (JDP). That programme allows for young people who commit criminal offences or anti-social behaviour to avoid prosecution.

Darndale Park is the centre of a horror that changed a couple’s lives forever. Anzhela and Ilabek deserved true and lasting justice – they deserved change.

There’s a clock ticking here before another catastrophe plays out, and someone needs to care. Now. Not next month and certainly not next year.

There are aspirations that this anti-social behaviour can finally be ceased if a proposed Bill to ban scramblers and quads from public spaces - launched by Transport Minister Eamon Ryan, earlier this year - is written into law.

Anzhela welcomed this publicly. While she was being treated for breast cancer and suffering Covid-19 in Russia, it gave her hope she’d campaigned successfully for change.

But what I and Anzhela witnessed in recent days was another human disaster waiting to happen.

The baby driver’s miniature trainers stood out to me.

How could any parent let such a small child drive a dangerous vehicle in a park where children like him are meant to play? I just couldn’t wrap my head around it.

After the boy’s bike roared off into the distance, another young boy also tore by on a scrambler.

On that sunny day in June 2018, the couple, originally from Armenia, were making plans for a new life together in Ireland. They could have been any of us.

They lay entwined on the grass in a moment of innocent bliss that would be their last together as a married couple.

Today Anzhela takes a bus to visit Ilabek every day. She must return to Russia later in the summer for more treatment.

She carries with her traditional Armenian meals, hoping to bring Ilabek some tiny moments of happiness, of home.