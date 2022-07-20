‘A wonderful person’ – tributes to DCU law professor and campaigner Vicky Conway following her death

Tributes have been paid to associate professor of law at Dublin City University and civil rights campaigner Dr Vicky Conway following her death.

Dr Conway was a former member of the Policing Authority and the Commission on the Future of Policing and host of the Policed in Ireland podcast.

The School of Law and Government announced Dr Conway’s death on social media this morning.

In a post on Twitter, it said: “We are terribly sad to have to share the passing of our colleague Vicky Conway. She was a wonderful person, wise and kind, and we will miss her.”

The president of DCU Daire Keogh said Vicky was a “wonderful colleague”.

“Such sad news. Vicky was a wonderful colleague who epitomised the mission of @DCU to 'Transform Lives and Society'. Deepest sympathies to her devastated family and friends,” he said.

Dr Conway hosted the Policed in Ireland podcast which was highly critical of garda behaviour.

Tony Groves, the co-founder of Tortoise Shack, which produced the podcast, said he was “heartbroken” over the loss of “our dear friend”.

In a message shared online, Mr Groves said: “I can’t express how sad I am to tell you this, but our dear friend and Tortoise Shack colleague, Dr Vicky Conway, died yesterday.

“Words cannot express how devastating the loss of Vicky is. She meant so much and helped so many. We are heartbroken for her family and everyone who knew her.

“On a personal level, I will be forever grateful for the day that she said to me, ‘I have an idea for a podcast’. Working with her and Brian on Policed was one of the most things I’ve ever been involved in. And that’s because she was one of the best people I’ve ever known.

“I’ll miss her terribly. Her listeners will miss her. And such was the impact she made on all of society, Ireland will miss her. Rest in Power, Vicky.”

Dr Conway was also a member of the Lawyers for Choice group which advocated for the repeal of the 8th amendment banning abortion, and hosted members of many marginalised groups on her podcast. She was also vocal about her own struggle with bipolar disorder.

Sinn Féin senator Lynn Boylan shared a message of condolence online.

"Absolutely heartbreaking to read this. Vicky was such a wonderful ally to the Stardust Campaign,” she said.

The Sex Workers Alliance Ireland said it was “devastated” to learn of Dr Conway’s passing.

“Vicky was an incredible ally to sex workers, hosted several sex workers and allies on her @PolicedPodcast podcast and was a massive pro choice legend with @Lawyers4Choice. She will be missed.”