‘A very much loved dog’ – President Michael D Higgins pays tribute to his dog Bród who died yesterday

President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina have said that Bród, one of their two Bernese Mountain Dogs, who has passed away at the age of 11 will be missed “by all at the Áras.”

On social media today, they said that the much-loved dog had come to the Áras as a 8 week old puppy. He passed away at just past the age of 11.

Bród, his previous companion Síoda, and most recent friend Misneach, have become Ireland’s best known dogs as they welcomed dignitaries from across the globe.

"Bród was a very much loved dog by all that met him and he enjoyed meeting with the thousands of members of the public who came to Áras an Uachtaráin over the years and he was probably one of the most photographed dogs in Ireland.

“He will be missed by the President, Sabina and all at the Áras, particularly Misneach, the President's remaining two and a half year old dog, who has shared his space with Bród over recent months and was his constant companion, aware of Bród's situation and very attentive to him,” the statement said.

The president’s dogs have become celebrities in their own right during his tenure, with unofficial social media accounts set up in their names attracting thousands of followers.

They were the focus of global attention as recently as last week, when videos of them “snubbing” US President Joe Biden during his visit to the Áras went viral and were reported on around the world.

Bród is said to have passed away “very peacefully” yesterday.