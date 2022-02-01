‘A tireless fighter for women’ – Vicky Phelan to be awarded the Freedom of Limerick this week

Vicky Phelan is to receive the Freedom of Limerick award on Thursday, it has been confirmed.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler, described the CervicalCheck campaigner and mother-of-two as an “inspiration”.

“She is a tireless fighter for women who have been affected by the Cervical Check scandal, and her work encapsulates the Freedom of Limerick, and how women should be treated,” he said.

“Her work has transformed the lives and saved the lives of Irish women and helped us talk of end of life in an important way, in turn helping to make Irish society a richer and more equal.

“Despite her own health, she continues to face her challenges head on with a drive and determination, that has won the love, admiration and respect of the people of Limerick, Ireland and the world.”

The Freedom of Limerick ceremony will be streamed live online on Thursday, February 3 at 6.30pm.

The ceremony has been condensed as it was arranged when Covid-19 restrictions were in effect and the Council said it felt it appropriate to maintain these arrangements for the event.

The Freedom of Limerick is the highest honour that can be bestowed upon an individual by Limerick City and County Council.

The honour is reserved for those who have made “exceptional or unique” contribution to the common good or to persons who have made outstanding contributions to the life of Limerick.

When accepting the nomination in December, Vicky said she would be “absolutely honoured and delighted” to accept the title of Freedom of Limerick for two reasons.

“The first being that there have only been four women before me who have been honoured with this title, and secondly, I am a very proud blow-in from Kilkenny who has made her home in Limerick,” she said.

“I have always felt welcomed and accepted in Limerick, ever before I became this public figure so I would be absolutely thrilled to accept the offer.”

Ms Phelan spoke candidly on The Late Late Show before Christmas about her prognosis and admitted she has her funeral planned right down to the music that will be played.

The 47-year-old will now join the likes of Paul O’Connell, Det Garda Jerry McCabe and Terry Wogan, among those who have received the Limerick honour.

Vicky is being honoured for her work in uncovering the Cervical Check scandal and her tireless advocacy and support of other women who have been affected and are fighting for justice, as well as advocating for the rights of terminally ill people to end their suffering.