‘A terrible tragedy’ – Two young men (20s) killed after car collides with truck in Mayo

The scene of last night’s fatal traffic accident on the N60 Balla to Claremorris road, at Facefield.(Pics: Conor McKeown)

Two men have died following a collision involving an articulated truck and a car in Co Mayo.

Gardaí in Mayo attended the scene of the fatal incident which happened at 11.50pm last night – Wednesday, February 1 – on the N60 Balla to Claremorris road, at Facefield.

“Both occupants of the car, two men in their 20s, were both pronounced dead at the scene. Their bodies have since been removed to mortuary at Mayo University Hospital. Post-mortems will take place in due course,” a garda spokesperson said.

“The driver of the truck (30s) was taken to Mayo University Hospital as a precaution.”

The road is currently closed with local diversions in place. Garda forensic collision investigators will conduct an examination of the scene this morning.

Councillor Michael Kilcoyne, who is Leas-Cathaoirleach Mayo County Council, said the deaths of the the two young men were a “terrible tragedy” for the area.

"I want to extend my sympathies to the families on behalf of Mayo County Council. It’s such a terrible tragedy. It once more highlights the dangers of being on the road, especially some roads that are not of the best quality,” Cllr Kilcoyne said.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage, including dash cam, are asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.