‘A talented young footballer gone way too soon’ – Robbie Keane pays tribute to tragic stabbing victim Josh Dunne

16-year-old Josh Dunne who was tragically killed in Dublin on Tuesday night.

Irish football legend Robbie Keane has paid tribute to “talented” stab victim Josh Dunne.

Josh (16), from Ballymun, died after being stabbed while trying to calm a row in East Wall in Dublin on Tuesday night.

The former Ireland striker described the Ballymun youngster’s killing as “heartbreaking” in a post on Instagram.

“This is heartbreaking. A talented young footballer gone way too soon,” Keane said captioned a picture of the young Dubliner playing football for Bohemians FC underage side.

Meanwhile, Dubs star Philly McMahon is among those taking part in The Ballymun Health and Fitness Festival today in honour of tragic stab victim Josh.

A Brazilian delivery driver was being questioned over Josh’s murder by gardai this morning and has to be charged or released by 1pm.

The Ballymun Health and Fitness Festival is taking place online today on Zoom and Facebook with a range of different classes and chats taking place on both platforms until 7pm.

Philly was doing a strength and conditioning class this morning as part of the festival and said he was doing it in memory of Josh.

The entire festival has been dedicated to the talented underage footballer whose life was tragically cut short this week.

Organisers said: “In light of recent events the Ballymun Health and Fitness Festivals will be dedicated to the memory of Josh Dunne.”

Josh’s death has left the local community in shock, with hundreds of mourners, including his family, attending an outdoor ceremony in Coultry Park in Ballymun where balloons were released into the sky in honour of Josh’s life.

The balloons were orange and black - the colours of St Kevin’s Boy Club, whom he last played for.

Clubs from across Ireland and the UK have been reaching out to St Kevin’s to express their sympathy at the loss of the young player Josh’s family described him as “an amazing, happy and talented boy who was tragically taken from our lives at just 16 years old,” in a statement.

“Josh’s smile lit up every room he walked into and he had a promising career ahead of him on the football pitch,” his family said.







Online Editors