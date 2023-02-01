| 11°C Dublin

Close

Premium

A tale of three Brigids – the Celtic goddess, the patron saint of dairy farmers and the mortal woman

Breda O&rsquo;Farrell, as Brigid of Ireland, at &lsquo;the City&rsquo; of Shrone, Rathmore, Co Kerry. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan Expand
Simon McDermott, Diarmuid O&rsquo;Mahony, Abbie Maguire Flynn and Grace Roche at the Brigid 1500 Tree Planting Day ceremony at Roberstown National School in Co Kildare Expand

Close

Breda O&rsquo;Farrell, as Brigid of Ireland, at &lsquo;the City&rsquo; of Shrone, Rathmore, Co Kerry. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Breda O’Farrell, as Brigid of Ireland, at ‘the City’ of Shrone, Rathmore, Co Kerry. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Simon McDermott, Diarmuid O&rsquo;Mahony, Abbie Maguire Flynn and Grace Roche at the Brigid 1500 Tree Planting Day ceremony at Roberstown National School in Co Kildare

Simon McDermott, Diarmuid O’Mahony, Abbie Maguire Flynn and Grace Roche at the Brigid 1500 Tree Planting Day ceremony at Roberstown National School in Co Kildare

/

Breda O’Farrell, as Brigid of Ireland, at ‘the City’ of Shrone, Rathmore, Co Kerry. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Ellen Coyne

Brigid is many different things, and many different women. Perhaps best known as the only woman of Ireland’s three patron saints, Saint Brigid of Kildare – also known as Mary of the Gael – her profile has risen in recent years following the shamefully belated decision to honour her with a bank holiday.

National affection for Saint Brigid seems to have flourished with her rising prominence – the extra day off can’t have hurt. But as the lore around Brigid has grown, it has become a little confused. This is only natural when one considers how many times her story has been written and rewritten over a thousand years.

Related topics

More On Kildare news

Most Watched

Privacy