A summer of ‘revenge travel’ or the return of rip-off Ireland? The great staycation debate has started

With sun holidays looking unlikely this summer, how might Ireland’s second year of staycationing play out?

Brothers Cian, Connell and Fionn Ryan from Dublin trying out their fishing skills while on staycation in Kinsale, Co Cork, last August. Photo: David Creedon/Anzenberger Expand

Pól Ó Conghaile Twitter Email

February is the new January. “I just don’t think that is realistic,” Dr Tony Holohan has said, pouring cold water over the prospect of sun holidays and overseas travel this summer.

Many of us feared as much; we just didn't want it said out loud. So far 2021 has been a gruelling Groundhog Day, after all, and the prospect of flopping on a beach, or of American accents returning to deserted resort towns like Killarney and Cong, was something to look forward to.

In truth, whatever Michael O’Leary and Ryanair might say about a “jab and go” summer, Ireland’s inbound and outbound holiday industries have all but written off travel for at least the first half of 2021.

