A summer of ‘revenge travel’ or the return of rip-off Ireland? The great staycation debate has started

February is the new January. “I just don’t think that is realistic,” Dr Tony Holohan has said, pouring cold water over the prospect of sun holidays and overseas travel this summer.

Many of us feared as much; we just didn't want it said out loud. So far 2021 has been a gruelling Groundhog Day, after all, and the prospect of flopping on a beach, or of American accents returning to deserted resort towns like Killarney and Cong, was something to look forward to.

In truth, whatever Michael O’Leary and Ryanair might say about a “jab and go” summer, Ireland’s inbound and outbound holiday industries have all but written off travel for at least the first half of 2021.

Given the vaccine delays and virus variants, and quarantine hotels in the works, ‘Q3’ (business-speak for July to September) is seen as the optimistic scenario for any reopening.

So where do those of us craving a holiday go from here?

On the plus side, another summer of staycations may be a match made in heaven for Irish people who have fallen back in love with this island, and a tourism industry starved of international visitors.

There’s a new buzzword in town – ‘revenge travel’, referring to a hoped-for holiday boom once pent-up demand, cabin fever and household savings are uncorked.

Fáilte Ireland has a €6m 'Keep Discovering' campaign ready to go, grants for outdoor dining are in the works, and businesses are beavering away behind the scenes to be ready when the time is right.

Summer bookings are heating up, too – particularly for the peak months of July and August, and for self-catering, camping and hotels with pools and activities.

Yesterday, an email from my wife popped into my inbox: “Do you think we should try and book a summer holiday in Ireland? X says lots of places already booked up”.

Summer holiday chats are kicking off around kitchen tables all over the country. Having learned from 2020, and not wanting to be disappointed by a lack of availability, people are taking a punt.

Demand for camping is “phenomenal”, according to the Irish Caravan and Camping Council. Self-catering in coastal areas is 85pc booked for July and August, says Jacinta Doolin of the Irish Self-Catering Federation.

Due to the uncertainty around reopening, however, demand remains low from April through June, and there is far more availability away from hotspots like Kerry and Wexford, or popular resorts like Kilkee and Clifden.

“The rest of the country is wide open,” Ms Doolin adds.

Once the holiday rush starts, the ‘rip-off’ debates follow. Of course, there will be bad apples and opportunists. Tourism and hospitality businesses have been through the wringer, but they need to explain why Ireland is pricier than Portugal, and to keep value front and centre in their offerings. That means lots of off-peak deals and packages with add-ons like extra nights, activities, or “resort credit” like food and drink discounts.

But punters have a role to play too. Remember how expensive it is to run a business in this country, what our hospitality industry has been through, and don’t judge a house, or a holiday, solely on the price.

Where is it? When is it? How many does it sleep? Is it luxury or basic?

If you see bad value, by all means call it out. But we owe it to ourselves to avoid the ‘Rip-off Ireland’ reflex, too.