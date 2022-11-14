‘A serious mistake’ – Israel criticises FBI investigation into killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

The site where Palestinian-American Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed in the West Bank city of Jenin. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed, File)

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said on Monday that Israel will not cooperate with any external investigation into the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

Local media reported that the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has launched an investigation into the killing of the Palestinian-American reporter, who was fatally shot while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin in May.

"The US Justice Ministry's decision to investigate the unfortunate death of Shireen Abu Akleh is a serious mistake," Gantz said in a statement.

In recent months the Israeli military announced the long-awaited results of its investigation into the deadly shooting of Ms Abu Akleh, saying there was a “high probability” an Israeli soldier had mistakenly killed her during a raid in the occupied West Bank last May.

It was the closest that Israel has come to accepting responsibility for the shooting. But in a report that seemed to raise as many questions as it sought to answer, the military revealed no new evidence to back its claim that the Palestinian-American journalist might have been killed by Palestinian fire during a battle between Palestinian gunmen and Israel troops.

It also said that no one would be punished for the shooting.

The conclusions were unlikely to put to rest an issue that has worsened what already were badly strained relations between Israel and the Palestinians. Both Palestinian officials and Abu Akleh’s family accused the army of evading responsibility for her killing.

“Our family is not surprised by this outcome since it’s obvious to anyone that Israeli war criminals cannot investigate their own crimes. However, we remain deeply hurt, frustrated and disappointed,” her family said in a statement.

Abu Akleh, a 51-year-old Palestinian-American, was killed while covering an Israeli raid in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank on May 11. She had covered the West Bank for Al Jazeera for two decades and was a well-known face across the Arab world.

In a briefing with reporters, a senior Israeli military official said there was a “very high likelihood” that Abu Akleh was mistakenly shot by an Israeli soldier positioned inside an armoured vehicle who thought he was aiming at a militant.

“He misidentified her,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity under military briefing guidelines. “His reports in real time...absolutely point to a misidentification.”

“We know that he fired, but it could very well be that this happened from other fire,” he added.