‘A real character with a cheeky smile’ – Soccer star Josh Dunne described as ‘a dreamer and a doer'

A talented footballer with an infectious personality, Josh Dunne was a popular schoolboy who was killed trying to do good.

The 16-year-old died on Tuesday night while attempting to intervene and defuse a row over a stolen bike.

A pupil at Larkin Community College in Dublin’s inner-city and living in the Coultry area of Ballymun, he was well regarded across both communities.

His family has described him as a happy boy whose smile lit up every room he walked in to.

A statement, issued on behalf of his mother Diane and family, said they will always remember him as an amazing boy who was a "dreamer and a doer".

The teenager had played for a range of underage football teams in Dublin where he showcased his talent.

Such was his promise while playing for the likes of Bohemians and St Kevin’s Boys that other prestigious clubs from further afield took notice.

The director of the academy at Scottish club Dundee United, Andy Goldie, described Josh Dunne as a character with a cheeky smile who integrated well into the team.

"We learnt of Josh through Gerry Reddy (his coach), he recommended him and we managed to watch him a few times in Ireland and he impressed us," he told the Irish Independent.

"We looked to get him over to Scotland, but with the Foyle Cup and Super Cup in 2019 (in Northern Ireland) we thought it was easier logistically to integrate him with the squad that July.

"Josh was invited to the Foyle Cup with our U18 squad and the Super Cup with our U16 squad.

"Obviously, he was younger by two years with the U18, but he was at the right age level.

"He was a real character, a really infectious personality, albeit with a cheeky smile, he certainly made the two weeks in Northern Ireland really enjoyable, and all of the boys kept in contact with him as well through WhatsApp, social media and so on," he said.

The Scottish side had hoped that Josh would be back playing with them last year, until the restrictions imposed because of the pandemic intervened.

"The plan was to bring him back over in 2020, but with Covid it became a lot more difficult.

"He had really settled in well. When the picture went up on Twitter last night Josh was at the front of the Super Cup team," Andy Goldie said, referring to an online tribute from Dundee United showing Josh lead out the team at the tournament.

"He instantly became one of the boys, automatically in the group. Josh was a character first and foremost. Nobody had seen him play, we didn't know the talent he undoubtedly had, he was a character who integrated himself into the team. How he interacted with the boys was first class from day one and he obviously worked his magic on the pitch – he was a real talisman," Mr Goldie explained.

During the competitions he showed his exploits and managed to score several goals, while also impressing against Premier League outfits.

"He scored a couple of fantastic goals. We played against Leeds on BBC Northern Ireland, and he scored a few really great goals throughout the two weeks. We'd seen him play either side of the wide area or as a central striker

"We were in constant contact with Gerry. We would have looked to have brought him back over last year if it weren't for Covid delaying everything.

"He was obviously very talented. It is tragic."

His killing has impacted separate communities across Dublin as well as his former teammates with the Scottish club where he had left a lasting impression.

"Yesterday morning the news broke to us, I think another boy we had over from Ireland had contacted some of the boys.

"One of the parents got in touch and we reached out to all the parents of the boys who are here, and those who aren't any longer with us, to offer our support.

"All of the boys are really hurting, even more so in the circumstances.

"He was a great lad, we really enjoyed having him as part of the group, he had a real street-wise sense to him and he was really great with all the staff, he was brilliant."

Ken Donohoe, Director of Football at St Kevin's Boys FC where Josh played for several years, described him as "an absolute natural" talent.

"It was a huge shock that Josh was murdered. Nobody can believe it. It's terrible that any young boy would be taken like this, but because he was close to us we feel it deeply," he said.

"He was a very, very, very good player. Football was a focus in his life. He had a totally natural talent. These things aren't just coached into being. Josh had a talent and we were just advising and guiding him," he explained.

"He was a popular and happy-go-lucky lad, and his managers Mark Tierney and Gerry Reddy describe him as an absolute natural and a popular lad with no discipline problems," Mr Donohoe added.

"It's just difficult to comprehend that such a good kid could be taken from us. I can't think how his poor mother is feeling."

