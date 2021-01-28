| 10.3°C Dublin

‘A real character with a cheeky smile’ – Soccer star Josh Dunne described as ‘a dreamer and a doer'

The Dublin teenager, who lost his life in a row over a bicycle on Tuesday, was ‘a popular lad with an infectious personality’

Josh Dunne had played for a range of underage football teams in Dublin where he showcased his talent Expand

Robin Schiller

A talented footballer with an infectious personality, Josh Dunne was a popular schoolboy who was killed trying to do good.

The 16-year-old died on Tuesday night while attempting to intervene and defuse a row over a stolen bike.

A pupil at Larkin Community College in Dublin’s inner-city and living in the Coultry area of Ballymun, he was well regarded across both communities.

