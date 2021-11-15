| 10.1°C Dublin

‘A propensity for extreme violence’ – the garda’s son who became a double killer

Stephen Penrose was found guilty today of murdering his friend Philip Finnegan in barbaric attack

Stephen Penrose Expand
Philip Finnegan, who was missing for three weeks before his decapitated remains were found in a shallow grave in a Kildare woods Expand

Ken Foy

Convicted double killer Stephen Penrose (38) is classified as one of the most dangerous gangland criminals in the country.

He was found guilty today of murdering his friend Philip Finnegan, who was missing for three weeks before his decapitated remains were found in a shallow grave in a Kildare woods.

