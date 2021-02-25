A ‘prism’ for performances – how Spraoi will look this year

The famous Spraoi international street arts festival in Waterford is undergoing a radical overhaul this year.

The festival traditionally takes place over the August bank holiday weekend, drawing thousands of people into the city.

The street arts and spectacle company is planning to unveil ‘prism’ this summer, a large scale art installation and temporary performance space.

The innovative structure will be 9m high, 16m wide and 30m deep.

T.V. Honan, Director of Wateford Sproai, said the plan is also to have a series of outdoor performances which will be spread out over the month of August across the county.

It emerged this week that Waterford Spraoi was awarded a grant of €385,000 by the Arts Council, which announced its new key strategic funding round.

Mr Honan said the initial plan had been to launch the ‘prism’ spectacle in March, but Level 5 restrictions meant it was deferred.

Covid-19 continues to disrupt the arts sector, he pointed out.

He said normally Spraoi would be performing in St Patrick’s Day parades in Dublin, Cork and Waterford, and in recent years have done Limerick and Kilkenny as well.

"So we would have five teams out on St Patrick’s Day,” he said.

"This year, we knew there wouldn’t be parades so we redirected our energies to creating prism.”

He said the new spectacle will get its premier in Waterford on August bank holiday weekend and “we are hopeful that we would present it, in at least one other Irish location later this year, maybe two."

Mr Honan said it is a structure like a circus tent with no walls. “We intend to make an event out of its construction each place that it goes. A team of artists will arrive at a location, and it will take about two days to construct.”

The artists will wrap the frame in a cloth tape and “we hope in certain circumstances that we will actually be able to allow members of the public to join in the act of creating the prism, each location it goes to.”

He said there is a stage area inside and at night the whole structure will light up “and we will run a programme of dancers, musicians, spoken words, and it even has the capacity to accommodate certain circus performers on trapeze-like structures."

He said tickets, although free, will be organised in advance, so that the numbers in the structure will be controlled at any given time.

“Because the structure is porous, it is actually outdoors with really good air circulation.”

In each location where the ‘prism’ is brought, it will be located in an outdoor courtyard area attached to a prominent building, Mr Honan said.

He said with Covid-19, they did not believe they could stage the festival in the traditional model this year.

Instead, Spraoi will create a season of weekend performances at different locations throughout county Waterford. “We are still hoping to perform to thousands of people this August, but we will do it on more dates, and more locations, so we don’t get concentrated crowds in one place at one time.”

He said the Arts Council funding they received was vital. “The majority of Sproai's funding goes to artists.”

Mr Honan said for arts producers “2020 was the school of hard knocks. But Spraoi learned a lot from the experience, and I think we are much better equipped this year through that experience, of being better to cope with Covid conditions for the year ahead.

"We are going to find new ways of doing what we do, so that there are children able to be held by the hand this summer, and see something amazing that might just leave a little bit of wonder in their lives.”

Meanwhile, with its exchequer grant increased to €130m, the Arts Council said hundreds of artists and practitioners were planning and already making great art for the public to experience in the months ahead.

The Council said it would invest €46.1m in 105 key arts organisations across the country, among them Dublin’s Abbey Theatre, the Irish Chamber Orchestra in Limerick, Macnas in Galway, Cork Midsummer Festival, and Teaċ Daṁsa in Kerry.

A further €7.8m will fund 43 arts centres in every region of the country, from An Grianán in Donegal and Garage Theatre in Monaghan to Dunamaise Arts Centre in Laois, Glór in Clare, and the West Cork Arts Centre in Skibbereen.

The council said that in addition in the weeks ahead, it would award around €10.7m to arts organisations through its Arts Grant Funding programme; €2m in smaller festivals in almost every county from its Festivals Investment Scheme; and a range of other supports for arts organisations struggling to survive the Covid-19 pandemic.

For individual artists there will be some €10.5m in bursaries; €5.6m through a new Agility Award; as well increased funding for commissions and projects.

