‘A piece of me went with her’ – Irish influencer announces pregnancy loss in heartbreaking post

Irish influencer Lucy Fitz has announced the loss of her unborn baby girl in a tragic post.

The Limerick native (22) who announced her pregnancy in late October, revealed last week that her waters broke at just 18 weeks.

Miss Fitzgibbon shared a heartbreaking update to her Instagram account on Tuesday, she wrote: “Today our little angel girl became the brightest star in the sky. Our hearts are broke.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever experienced pain like this, and I’ll never be the same again that’s for sure. A piece of me went with her.”

“Thank you to everyone that has shown us so much support the last few weeks, we really appreciate you. I will take some time to grieve, and hopefully I will come back stronger soon.”

“I’ll love you forever my little girl, even when I can’t.”

The self-taught makeup artist turned social media influencer lives in Barcelona with her boyfriend Dylan Fitzharris.

Announcing her pregnancy last month, she posted a video documenting her pregnancy journey, she wrote: “From highest of highs, to lowest of lows.. our miracle baby is on the way.”

Miss Fitzgibbon, recently launched female empowerment and body positive brand YouareSoDAMNHot. She is also a content creator on the OnlyFans website.