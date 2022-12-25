A Piat d’Or free zone — How Charlie Haughey’s passion for fine wine had some unexpected benefits for Ireland

The late taoiseach Charles Haughey affectionately nicknamed him the ‘wine man’. Now Seán Gilley has lifted the lid on the secrets of the controversial Fianna Fáil leader’s “extraordinary” personal cellar.

Gilley, who owns the specialist wine shop Terroirs in Donnybrook, has supplied top vintages to the country’s high-rollers and investors for almost 30 years.

He also worked as a wine consultant and supplier for Haughey from 1987 to 2005.

Mr Gilley said Haughey’s collection was “extraordinary” and one of the “most impressive” he has ever seen.

“Charlie loved Château Lynch‑Bages, Pauillac, Château du Tertre, Château Mouton Rothschild, Pauillac and for champagne he drank Champagne Veuve Clicquot ‘la Grande Dame’. He loved that. He also enjoyed Gevrey-Chambertin. He had a very, very wide selection-and a beautiful selection of Margaux and he loved Château LaFaite Rothchild - his cellar was quite extraordinary.”

Mr Gilley who has visited some of the top private wine cellars in the world says: “It was probably one of the most impressive cellars I have ever seen with regards to diversity. He had a beautiful selection of Burgundy and a magnificent selection of Champagne, very well-chosen vintages, always correct. It was impeccable.

"Charlie knew his wines, his vintages, had a breath of knowledge and loved tasting it.”

Gilley also said the former taoiseach used his knowledge to ensure Ireland was respected among world leaders: “There was no way Charlie was having ‘Piat D’or’ at EU summits. He only wanted the best — to show Ireland off at high levels and to make the statement that we can be sitting at the top table.”

He recalls Hughey’s “ferocious attention to detail” at one such summit.

Before a European Council summit, held in Dublin Castle in 1990, Haughey called him and said: “Seán, I want you to taste every single wine before it goes to the table.”

“There were 24 bottles of 1978 Lynch-Bages. He always wanted a wine with an Irish connotation,” explains Gilley. Château Lynch-Bages is named after Thomas Lynch, whose father emigrated from Galway in 1691.

Gilley says Haughey’s meticulous attention to detail ensured two corked bottles were caught before reaching the taste buds of foreign dignitaries.

Over the years Gilley met the former chancellor of Germany Helmut Kohl, former French president François Mitterrand and former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher and says Haughey always introduced him in his distinctive purr: “This is Seáaaaaan…. my wine maaan.”

On one occasion an acclaimed wine maker, Frenchman Bernard Portet of the Clos du Val wine estate in California, came to Ireland. Gilley called Haughey and told him, “I have a very important wine expert coming over, you will have to meet him,” to which Charlie responded: “Bring him up.”

The three met at Kinsealy and enjoyed a full ‘vertical tasting’ of Portet’s Napa Valley cabernet sauvignons. Afterwards, Haughey rose to his feet: “Seán is always trying to entice me to buy Chilean wine, but I am a Francophile at heart. When you start travelling from the top of France and through the beautiful vineyards of Burgundy and Bordeaux and then down to the beautiful, hot Provence to Marcay, you stop at the village of Marcay, because that’s where civilisation stops” — meaning no good wines were to be found further south.

Tales of Haughey’s lavish spending were released in state papers in 2011 – including his order for expensive French wine at the taxpayers’ expense five days before he was replaced as taoiseach.

While political parties negotiated to form a new government, Haughey ordered a bottle of Chateau Rauzan-Segla Margaux (1971). It was delivered from Bagots wine merchants in Dublin on June 25, 1981, and cost IR£89.65. The equivalent of €367 today.

Gilley says for all his weaknesses, Haughey was also “a man of tremendous intelligence”.

I had one company that spent €48,500 for 75 very, very fine presentation cases of wine

And the Irish love affair with wine has only gone from strength to strength since Haughey’s days. Gilley has seen a massive jump in the spend on fine wines this Christmas — especially among corporate clients: “Last year the average company spent around €7,000. This year it’s well over €22,000. I had one corporate that spent €48,500 for 75 very, very fine presentation cases of wine.”

Read More

Households are also increasing their spend: “During Covid, families couldn’t gather so the standard of home entertainment this year is extraordinary. Customers are going for top grower champagnes — spending around €140 a bottle.”

He believes people have swapped restaurants for home entertainment: “I think people got used to tasting wonderful wines at home when they couldn’t go to restaurants. Now I am hearing them say ‘the bottle I got off you for €30, I went to a restaurant last night and it was €140’. They are choosing to meet a group of friends at home and step up the quality of the wine.”

Gilley says a growing number of Irish people are also investing in fine wine.

“The people who come to us spend an average of €30,000 to €50,000 investing. But it can go up to €150,000. In recent years wine has out-performed art, classic cars and jewellery. People enjoy the idea of owning a tangible asset compared to stocks and shares.”

Fine wine markets had a record year in 2022 as investors’ interest in alternative, tangible assets continued to grow, according to a year-end report from Liv-ex, the global marketplace for the fine wine trade.

Liv-ex Fine Wine 1000, the broadest index of the fine wine market, was up 16.1pc year on year.

Gilley explains: “Wine investments work on a very simple formula: decreasing supply and increasing demand. So wonderful vintages from top regions like Bordeaux and Burgundy are being purchased and are being consumed leaving tiny, tiny amounts available.

“I was in Burgundy last summer and in March the frost hit and destroyed the crop and then the excessive heat shut down the vines so they have had no crop for the last four vintages — so the prices are escalating.”

Although he won’t reveal any of the names of his celebrity and high-profile business clientele, on the spending habits of the elite he says: “People who have the money want the fine wine experience. They want to buy the Chateau Petrus that is €60,000 a case. I went to a private cellar here recently and my eyes were hanging out of my head. There were six or seven cases of Chateau Petrus.”

Tips on how to store and serve your wine… and why you never put ice cubes into a glass of white

What temperature?

It is absolutely necessary to keep the wine away from light, which can alter the colour. Avoid central heating and excessive variations in temperature. The ideal temperature is 12ºc. Consistency is key. Don’t let the temperature fluctuate.



What angle?

Always store the wine lying on its side so the cork is moist at all times. It is important that the cork remains in contact with the wine in order to avoid the oxidation of the wine resulting in premature ageing and alteration. The wine moistens the cork and prevents it from drying out.



Can you store wine in the fridge?

Nowadays many people have a wine fridge specific for wine storage, otherwise the wine cabinet is best.

Can you put ice in white wine?

It is a faux pas to add ice cubes to a glass of white wine. The danger with white wine is to serve it so cold that you can’t taste the fruit. Ice will dilute and shock the wine as well as numbing the flavours.



How should you serve red wine?

I prefer to serve a red wine on the cooler side and let it warm up in the glass. You can always cradle the glass in your hands and the temperature will rise in the glass.