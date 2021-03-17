‘A moment in history’ as Keane family finally honour their mother with headstone in Irish language after two-year legal battle

Two years, five words, six determined people. It’s taken a court challenge, media campaign and their case raised in the British parliament – but a family’s long wait to have Irish inscribed on their mother’s headstone finally ended today.

And the Keanes of Coventry are delighted the headstone has been raised above Margaret Keane’s grave on St Patrick’s Day because a lifetime in England never diluted her pride in her Irish identity.

The marker carries the words in ár gcroíthe go deo (forever in our hearts) – a phrase which a judge in a Church of England ecclesiastical court banned them from using without a translation, suggesting it would be read as a political statement.

The Keanes – Colette, Michael, Vincent and triplet sister Bernadette, Caroline and Donna – gathered with their father Bernie today for the service at St Giles in Coventry, near their homes.

“We have been part of a moment in history and to have played a part in that is humbling,” Margaret’s daughter Bez Martin told the Irish Independent. “We’re second generation Irish, all of us were born in England, and respect and acknowledgment towards our heritage is important to us.

“Our heritage was under threat, and when you stand up publicly for it you are making everyone else know it matters to you. We were saying the Irish language is important, it’s the gateway to our culture.”

The case generated headlines because the Irish language was singled out for discrimination. Other headstones had Welsh, Latin and Hebrew inscriptions without translations.

The Keanes, who attracted support from all sorts of groups, won their appeal on February 24 but are still waiting for details of the judgment.

“It engaged people on many levels: the way a grieving family was treated, Irishness in England, the diaspora, cultural identity, language, denial of a headstone and standing up to bureaucracy. It ticked so many boxes of the human condition,” said Bez.

Former dinner lady Margaret Keane died in 2018, aged 73. Soon after, her husband Bernie, from Ballyhaunis in Co Mayo, was diagnosed with cancer and had major surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy. He has also been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Consequently, it was 2019 before the family turned their attention to a headstone.

“When the headstone became a problem we felt life was battering us, after losing mum unexpectedly – she went out one day and never came home – dad’s illness and then the headstone being turned down. We thought we just couldn’t catch a break,” says Bez.

“The headstone should have been a simple thing. But it turned out to be very complex – we were surrounded by systems we just didn’t understand, and were Googling it to make sense of the process.

“Knowledge is power, and we didn’t have it. We couldn’t navigate this (ecclesiastical courts) system. It felt really disempowering – that our voice was being totally silenced. We felt it was quite a combative, adversarial process and that took us by surprise because the people in it are a grieving family – you expect more compassion and allowances made for people.”

Once they recognised the headstone prohibition centred on the Irish language, they were aware as a family “we were facing racism” and felt it was important to take issue with that. She went on: “Institutions are able to get away with things because people don’t challenge them.”

But there were also times when they thought they should just stop fighting it, and translate the phrase into English, as required by the judge in the lower court which controls their diocesan graveyard. That would have been the easiest option, especially as their father was upset because his wife had no headstone.

Asked why they persevered, Bez said: “I don’t want to sound too corny but the love for our mother just simply outweighed everything else. We did it to honour her. We had to get it right for her.”

Grandmother of 14 Margaret was born in Athboy, Co Meath and emigrated to Coventry in her teens. She died of respiratory cardiac arrest as she was driving to the doctor’s to give him a box of chocolates as a thank-you for previous treatment.

Her three sisters, Anne, Catherine and Helen were present at today’s service in Exhall, Coventry, conducted by the Vicar of St Giles, Rev Gail Phillip, and the family’s parish priest Father Pat Brennan.

As the Keanes reflect on the campaign, they say highlights include Armagh-born British Labour Party MP Conor McGinn raising the case in Westminster, along with a cúpla focal – and the appeal court’s kindness in unexpectedly announcing its decision on the day of the hearing instead of reserving judgment for several weeks. “The burden was lifted immediately,” according to Bez, who called it “an olive branch” from the Court of Arches in London.

But there were low days, too, such as when they were warned the appeal could cost up to £12,000. At that stage they had already spent £2,000, even with their legal team working for free. However, the Church of England distanced itself from the original judgment by paying the ecclesiastical court’s costs and reimbursing the family’s previous expenditure.

Now they are waiting to hear the grounds on which Stephen Eyre QC’s judgment was overturned. “We’d like it to be recognised as poor policy, and to see a pathway towards future change,” says Bez.

But that’s another day’s work. Today is one the Keanes are treating as a celebration – just as their mother always did.